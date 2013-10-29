NEW DELHI, Oct 29 India's oil imports from Iran declined 8.1 percent in September from a year ago to about 296,100 barrels per day (bpd). Iran shipments in the first nine months of the year declined 40.2 percent from the same period in 2012, tanker arrival data compiled by Reuters from trade sources showed. For a story, see: The following table shows India's imports by country according to tanker discharge information. Imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Region/ Sept Aug %Chg Sept %Chg Jan-Sept Jan-Sept %chg Country 2013 2013 mth/mth 2012 yr/yr 2013 2012 yr/yr ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Latam Brazil 22.7 19.2 18.6 68.3 -66.7 31.2 98.2 -68.2 Colombia 173.7 7.5 2216.3 72.6 139.4 93.7 24.0 290.6 Ecuador 0.0 31.9 -100.0 0.0 -- 6.6 0.0 -- Mexico 106.4 132.1 -19.5 36.0 195.8 111.2 66.3 67.7 Venezuela 556.9 513.6 8.4 428.2 30.1 498.5 302.4 64.8 TOTAL 859.8 704.2 22.1 605.0 42.1 741.3 490.9 51.0 Asia Brunei 24.9 25.7 -3.1 31.4 -20.9 19.1 25.7 -25.7 Malaysia 41.5 30.6 35.3 20.4 103.5 59.1 36.3 62.6 Australia 17.4 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 7.4 12.7 -41.9 TOTAL 83.8 56.3 48.8 51.8 61.7 85.6 74.7 14.5 Middle East Neutral Zone 117.8 316.8 -62.8 241.9 -51.3 159.2 160.2 -0.6 Oman 102.1 112.3 -9.1 0.0 -- 51.8 10.9 376.5 Iran 296.1 151.0 96.2 322.4 -8.1 193.9 324.1 -40.2 Iraq 455.8 790.2 -42.3 523.0 -12.8 586.2 488.5 20.0 Qatar 105.3 123.7 -14.8 139.7 -24.6 109.8 138.3 -20.6 Kuwait 286.5 314.5 -8.9 307.8 -6.9 369.9 287.5 28.7 S Arabia 629.5 704.0 -10.6 541.8 16.2 700.1 578.1 21.1 UAE 286.9 371.9 -22.9 329.7 -13.0 316.3 288.2 9.7 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.6 11.6 -69.1 Yemen 0.0 0.0 -- 28.9 -100.0 7.7 19.8 -61.2 TOTAL 2280.1 2884.4 -21.0 2435.1 -6.4 2498.6 2307.2 8.3 Europe Albania 20.9 20.4 2.8 0.0 -- 4.6 1.6 186.3 TOTAL 20.9 20.4 2.8 0.0 -- 4.6 1.6 186.3 C.I.S Azerbaijan 34.1 33.0 3.3 54.1 -37.0 28.2 43.6 -35.3 Kazakhstan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 7.2 0.0 -- Russia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 3.9 -100.0 TOTAL 34.1 33.0 3.3 54.1 -37.0 35.4 47.5 -25.5 Africa Nigeria 278.9 298.4 -6.5 129.7 115.1 254.5 284.8 -10.7 Angola 164.6 155.3 6.0 254.8 -35.4 162.2 153.4 5.8 Ivory Coast 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 2.3 -100.0 Cameroon 0.0 23.7 -100.0 0.0 -- 10.5 11.5 -8.5 Congo 0.0 0.0 -- 32.9 -100.0 0.0 23.5 -100.0 Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.6 0.0 -- Egypt 73.5 35.6 106.6 74.2 -1.0 49.2 44.3 10.9 Gabon 0.0 11.4 -100.0 52.6 -100.0 15.9 26.4 -39.8 Ghana 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.6 0.0 -- Sudan 40.4 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.4 2.3 91.4 Eq. Guinea 0.0 0.0 -- 57.1 -100.0 25.6 26.5 -3.6 Algeria 0.0 31.7 -100.0 32.5 -100.0 8.7 16.3 -46.7 Libya 0.0 0.0 -- 43.6 -100.0 21.1 27.3 -22.7 TOTAL 557.4 556.0 0.2 677.4 -17.7 561.3 618.7 -9.3 CANADA 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.2 0.0 -- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 3836.0 4254.3 -9.8 3823.4 0.3 3927.9 3540.7 10.9 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne and dividing by the number of days. Numbers for the previous months may have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Tom Hogue)