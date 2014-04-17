NEW DELHI, April 17 India's oil imports from Iran more than doubled in March from a year ago to about 387,000 barrels per day (bpd). Iranian shipments in the first quarter of this year rose about 43 percent from the same period in 2013, according to tanker arrival data obtained from trade sources and compiled by Thomson Reuters Oil Analytics.

For a full story, see: ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - REGION/ MARCH FEB %CHG MAR %CHG JAN-MARCH JAN-MARCH %CHG COUNTRY 2014 2014 MTH/MTH 2013 YR/YR 2014 2013 YR/YR ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Latam Brazil 22.96 128.6 -82.1 32.5 -29.4 97.7 35.0 178.9 Colombia 161.61 210.2 -23.1 106.5 51.8 162.1 100.6 61.2 Ecuador 0.00 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 12.1 9.0 34.3 Mexico 62.68 69.6 -10.0 62.5 0.4 91.8 98.8 -7.1 Venezuela 397.01 369.7 7.4 463.8 -14.4 364.9 536.9 -32.0 Argentina 35.76 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 12.3 0.0 -- TOTAL 680.02 778.1 -12.6 665.3 2.2 740.8 780.2 -5.1 Asia Brunei 33.02 16.9 95.8 16.6 98.8 22.9 11.2 104.7 Malaysia 46.39 57.5 -19.4 51.7 -10.3 47.0 71.8 -34.6 Australia 0.00 0.0 -- 18.5 -100.0 0.0 11.8 -100.0 TOTAL 79.41 74.4 6.7 86.8 -8.5 69.9 94.8 -26.3 Middle East Neutral zone 112.16 150.4 -25.4 71.0 57.9 128.2 122.7 4.5 Oman 0.00 9.4 -100.0 41.3 -100.0 2.9 20.3 -85.6 Iran 387.24 266.0 45.6 178.2 117.3 358.0 250.6 42.9 Iraq 399.70 500.6 -20.2 661.8 -39.6 421.7 569.7 -26.0 Qatar 110.95 215.1 -48.4 33.2 234.3 130.4 80.7 61.6 Kuwait 285.33 380.9 -25.1 287.7 -0.8 328.7 373.9 -12.1 S. Arabia 782.83 866.3 -9.6 622.4 25.8 771.0 683.4 12.8 UAE 240.45 303.1 -20.7 321.0 -25.1 247.0 290.3 -14.9 Dubai 0.00 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.4 0.0 -- Yemen 0.00 0.0 -- 30.7 -100.0 0.0 10.6 -100.0 TOTAL 2318.65 2691.7 -13.9 2247.4 3.2 2390.3 2402.2 -0.5 Europe Albania 0.00 21.8 -100.0 0.0 -- 6.8 0.0 -- TOTAL 0.00 21.8 -100.0 0.0 -- 6.8 0.0 -- C.I.S. Azerbaijan 31.99 35.8 -10.7 0.0 -- 33.5 29.0 15.4 Kazakhstan 0.00 35.3 -100.0 0.0 -- 22.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 31.99 71.1 -55.0 0.0 -- 55.5 29.0 91.0 Africa Nigeria 333.82 399.1 -16.4 142.0 135.1 365.9 241.4 51.6 Angola 284.01 102.5 177.0 127.7 122.4 183.2 163.3 12.2 Ivory coast 0.00 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- Cameroon 0.00 25.2 -100.0 0.0 -- 7.8 0.0 -- Congo 0.00 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- Chad 0.00 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 16.9 -100.0 Egypt 17.75 19.7 -9.7 53.4 -66.7 24.5 36.8 -33.4 Gabon 0.00 11.0 -100.0 0.0 -- 3.4 5.1 -32.1 Ghana 0.00 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 10.8 -100.0 Sudan 20.51 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 14.1 0.0 -- Eq. Guinea 0.00 23.6 -100.0 32.5 -100.0 7.3 66.4 -88.9 Algeria 15.89 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.5 0.0 -- Libya 0.00 0.0 -- 31.7 -100.0 4.8 43.6 -88.9 TOTAL 671.99 581.2 15.6 387.3 73.5 616.7 584.2 5.6 CANADA 18.19 35.7 -49.1 0.0 -- 22.3 3.6 525.6 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 3800.25 4254.1 -10.7 3386.8 12.2 3902.3 3894.0 0.2 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The totals may not tally as numbers have been rounded off after converting tonnes to barrels using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne and dividing by the number of days. Numbers for the previous months may have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Tom Hogue)