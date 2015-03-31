* Oil imports from Iran at 220,000 bpd in year to March 31
* U.S. pressured India not to raise annual Iran oil imports
* Iran, six global powers in last minute nuclear deal talks
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, March 31 India halted oil imports
from Iran for the first time in at least a decade in March as
New Delhi responded to U.S. pressure to keep its shipments from
Tehran within sanction limits during the last month of
negotiations on a preliminary nuclear deal.
Iran and six world powers have ramped up the pace of
negotiations this week ahead of the Tuesday deadline for
reaching an initial accord on a final nuclear agreement. Both
sides have warned it was crucial to overcome differences that
could still wreck any chance at a deal.
India is Iran's second-biggest buyer on an annual basis
after China, yet it did not take any crude from Tehran in March,
according to tanker arrival data from trade sources and ship
tracking services on the Thomson Reuters terminal.
Refinery sources said this was the first time in at least a
decade that no imports were made over the space of a month -
indicating how Washington is trying to maximise economic
pressure on Tehran amid the talks aimed at stopping Iran from
gaining the capacity to develop a nuclear bomb.
"There is pressure from the U.S. on all Asian buyers to
stick to the sanctions regime," said Johannes Benigni,
chairman of JBC Energy GmbH in Vienna.
The halt in March comes after February imports hit a
1-1/2-year low for monthly imports, which together brought
India's annual crude and condensate purchases from Iran in the
year to March 31 to an average 220,000 barrels per day (bpd) or
11 million tonnes, slightly below shipments in the previous
year.
Days ahead of a visit by U.S. President Barack Obama to
India in January, the oil ministry had told Essar Oil,
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd and Indian
Oil Corp - the Indian refiners that buy from Iran - to
cut their imports over February and March to keep the
fiscal-year figure in line with sanctions limits.
Refiners in India had raised imports during the
April-December period by more than 40 percent, leading U.S.
authorities to raise the alarm with India's foreign ministry
ahead of Obama's visit.
The sanctions currently restrict Iran's overall exports to 1
million-1.1 million bpd, with Asian buyers required to keep
their purchases near end-2013 levels.
In February, imports by Iran's four biggest buyers - China,
India, Japan and South Korea - though down on-year, bounced back
to average 1.02 million bpd, a two-month high, government and
tanker-tracking data showed.
JUMP IN APRIL IMPORTS EXPECTED
Despite India's import halt in March, shipments are expected
to resume next month, with at least MRPL and Essar loading
Iranian oil, trade sources said.
India's oil imports from Iran could sharply rise if
sanctions are lifted and the Islamic nation continues to give
oil on current terms, company officials said.
National Iranian Oil Co (NIOC) officials told Indian
refiners it would continue to offer crude on 90-day credit terms
and at a discount to the official selling price if sanctions
were lifted, two sources said, although NIOC executives
indicated Iran may stop offering free shipping.
"I will definitely consider Iranian oil based on economics.
If current terms and conditions are retained, then we may buy,"
said B. K. Namdeo, head of refining at Hindustan Petroleum Corp
Ltd.
HPCL has not received any Iranian crude since May 2013,
after first halting its purchases from Iran in 2012 because
insurance companies under pressure from Western sanctions had
stopped covering installations processing Iranian oil.
MRPL, which has continued to buy Iranian crude, said it
would import more oil from Tehran if sanctions are lifted.
"Subject to approval by the oil ministry ... we will
increase the supply," said Vijay Joshi, head of refinery
operations at MRPL.
