Aug 21 India's oil shipments from Iran fell by more than 40 percent in July from
June and a year ago, as imports by Tehran's biggest local client MRPL were hit by a shortage of
ships and insurance cover caused by European Union sanctions.
The U.S. and EU sanctions that took full effect on July 1 target Iran's nuclear programme
which the West says is aimed at making weapons, but the Islamic Republic denies that.
India shipped in 201,900 barrels per day (bpd) of oil from Iran in July compared with
346,600 bpd in June and about 338,900 bpd in July 2011, trade data made available to Reuters
showed on Tuesday.
Here are India's imports from various countries according to tanker discharge information
seen by Reuters. Imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 barrels per day (bpd).
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Region/ July June %chg July %chg Jan-July Jan-July %chg
Country 2012 2012 mth/mth 2011 yr/yr 2012 2011 yr/yr
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LATAM
Brazil 64.22 173.83 -63.06 68.05 -5.64 99.20 58.74 68.87
Colombia 0.00 36.32 -100.00 0.00 -- 10.41 14.15 -26.41
Mexico 69.58 0.00 -- 69.70 -0.17 80.19 55.06 45.65
Venezuela 406.07 348.74 16.44 236.90 71.41 273.64 173.48 57.74
TOTAL 539.87 558.89 -3.40 374.65 44.10 463.45 301.43 53.75
ASIA
Brunei 18.09 37.34 -51.56 36.26 -50.13 26.21 31.44 -16.63
Malaysia 35.48 38.07 -6.79 52.51 -32.43 46.02 54.99 -16.32
Australia 0.00 0.00 -- 0.00 -- 5.59 14.84 -62.36
TOTAL 53.57 75.41 -28.96 88.78 -39.66 77.81 101.27 23.16
MEAST
Neutral zone 176.24 182.44 -3.40 71.12 147.83 162.55 111.05 46.38
Oman 0.00 38.78 -100.00 32.73 -100.00 13.97 123.17 -88.66
Iran 201.86 346.57 -41.76 338.86 -40.43 343.62 351.67 -2.29
Iraq 361.83 308.35 17.34 440.12 -17.79 448.32 464.31 -3.44
Qatar 147.42 160.28 -8.02 150.71 -2.18 141.01 112.46 25.39
Kuwait 223.18 323.42 -30.99 206.75 7.94 289.45 237.84 21.70
S. Arabia 450.08 463.30 -2.85 548.21 -17.90 568.30 500.15 13.62
UAE 379.01 223.21 69.80 369.24 2.65 285.55 271.37 5.23
Dubai 0.00 0.00 -- 16.25 -100.00 14.97 6.92 116.25
Yemen 0.00 0.00 -- 0.00 -- 21.41 16.94 26.38
TOTAL 1939.62 2046.35 -5.22 2173.99 -10.78 2289.15 2195.89 4.25
EUROPE
Albania 4.85 0.00 -- 0.00 -- 2.07 0.00 --
TOTAL 4.85 0.00 -- 0.00 -- 2.07 0.00 --
C.I.S.
Azerbaijan 33.10 55.26 -40.10 39.56 -16.33 40.75 15.25 167.1
Russia 0.00 0.00 -- 0.00 -- 5.07 0.00 --
TOTAL 33.10 55.26 -40.10 39.56 -16.33 45.83 15.25 200.41
AFRICA
Nigeria 449.73 263.57 70.63 328.50 36.90 326.46 280.84 16.24
Angola 62.56 233.90 -73.25 253.38 -75.31 138.98 186.80 -25.60
Ivory coast 0.00 0.00 -- 0.00 -- 2.97 0.00 --
Cameroon 20.26 0.00 -- 20.72 -2.21 14.81 10.36 42.94
Congo 30.72 31.78 -3.34 0.00 -- 22.80 2.55 794.87
Egypt 35.58 36.75 -3.17 71.82 -50.46 44.02 47.97 -8.23
Gabon 37.89 23.48 61.36 0.00 -- 26.53 0.00 --
Sudan 0.00 0.00 -- 19.55 -100.00 2.98 9.09 -67.20
Eq Guinea 52.33 51.17 2.26 32.73 59.87 26.08 32.75 -20.34
Algeria 0.00 0.00 -- 22.61 -100.00 16.41 31.58 -48.04
Libya 9.99 34.13 -70.74 0.00 -- 24.19 12.26 97.32
TOTAL 699.06 674.79 3.60 749.31 -6.71 646.23 614.20 5.22
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TOTAL ALL 3270.08 3410.69 -4.12 3426.29 -4.56 3524.55 3228.05 9.19
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting
them into bpd using a conversion factor 7.3 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by James Jukwey)