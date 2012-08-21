Aug 21 India's oil shipments from Iran fell by more than 40 percent in July from June and a year ago, as imports by Tehran's biggest local client MRPL were hit by a shortage of ships and insurance cover caused by European Union sanctions. The U.S. and EU sanctions that took full effect on July 1 target Iran's nuclear programme which the West says is aimed at making weapons, but the Islamic Republic denies that. India shipped in 201,900 barrels per day (bpd) of oil from Iran in July compared with 346,600 bpd in June and about 338,900 bpd in July 2011, trade data made available to Reuters showed on Tuesday. For a story, see Here are India's imports from various countries according to tanker discharge information seen by Reuters. Imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 barrels per day (bpd). ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Region/ July June %chg July %chg Jan-July Jan-July %chg Country 2012 2012 mth/mth 2011 yr/yr 2012 2011 yr/yr ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LATAM Brazil 64.22 173.83 -63.06 68.05 -5.64 99.20 58.74 68.87 Colombia 0.00 36.32 -100.00 0.00 -- 10.41 14.15 -26.41 Mexico 69.58 0.00 -- 69.70 -0.17 80.19 55.06 45.65 Venezuela 406.07 348.74 16.44 236.90 71.41 273.64 173.48 57.74 TOTAL 539.87 558.89 -3.40 374.65 44.10 463.45 301.43 53.75 ASIA Brunei 18.09 37.34 -51.56 36.26 -50.13 26.21 31.44 -16.63 Malaysia 35.48 38.07 -6.79 52.51 -32.43 46.02 54.99 -16.32 Australia 0.00 0.00 -- 0.00 -- 5.59 14.84 -62.36 TOTAL 53.57 75.41 -28.96 88.78 -39.66 77.81 101.27 23.16 MEAST Neutral zone 176.24 182.44 -3.40 71.12 147.83 162.55 111.05 46.38 Oman 0.00 38.78 -100.00 32.73 -100.00 13.97 123.17 -88.66 Iran 201.86 346.57 -41.76 338.86 -40.43 343.62 351.67 -2.29 Iraq 361.83 308.35 17.34 440.12 -17.79 448.32 464.31 -3.44 Qatar 147.42 160.28 -8.02 150.71 -2.18 141.01 112.46 25.39 Kuwait 223.18 323.42 -30.99 206.75 7.94 289.45 237.84 21.70 S. Arabia 450.08 463.30 -2.85 548.21 -17.90 568.30 500.15 13.62 UAE 379.01 223.21 69.80 369.24 2.65 285.55 271.37 5.23 Dubai 0.00 0.00 -- 16.25 -100.00 14.97 6.92 116.25 Yemen 0.00 0.00 -- 0.00 -- 21.41 16.94 26.38 TOTAL 1939.62 2046.35 -5.22 2173.99 -10.78 2289.15 2195.89 4.25 EUROPE Albania 4.85 0.00 -- 0.00 -- 2.07 0.00 -- TOTAL 4.85 0.00 -- 0.00 -- 2.07 0.00 -- C.I.S. Azerbaijan 33.10 55.26 -40.10 39.56 -16.33 40.75 15.25 167.1 Russia 0.00 0.00 -- 0.00 -- 5.07 0.00 -- TOTAL 33.10 55.26 -40.10 39.56 -16.33 45.83 15.25 200.41 AFRICA Nigeria 449.73 263.57 70.63 328.50 36.90 326.46 280.84 16.24 Angola 62.56 233.90 -73.25 253.38 -75.31 138.98 186.80 -25.60 Ivory coast 0.00 0.00 -- 0.00 -- 2.97 0.00 -- Cameroon 20.26 0.00 -- 20.72 -2.21 14.81 10.36 42.94 Congo 30.72 31.78 -3.34 0.00 -- 22.80 2.55 794.87 Egypt 35.58 36.75 -3.17 71.82 -50.46 44.02 47.97 -8.23 Gabon 37.89 23.48 61.36 0.00 -- 26.53 0.00 -- Sudan 0.00 0.00 -- 19.55 -100.00 2.98 9.09 -67.20 Eq Guinea 52.33 51.17 2.26 32.73 59.87 26.08 32.75 -20.34 Algeria 0.00 0.00 -- 22.61 -100.00 16.41 31.58 -48.04 Libya 9.99 34.13 -70.74 0.00 -- 24.19 12.26 97.32 TOTAL 699.06 674.79 3.60 749.31 -6.71 646.23 614.20 5.22 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 3270.08 3410.69 -4.12 3426.29 -4.56 3524.55 3228.05 9.19 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into bpd using a conversion factor 7.3 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by James Jukwey)