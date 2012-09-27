Sept 27 India's oil imports from Iran declined 5 percent in August from July, tanker discharge data made available to Reuters showed on Thursday, the third straight monthly cut that helped the country's case for renewal of a waiver from U.S. sanctions. However, imports rose by about a fifth from a year ago, when Iran cut supplies to refiners in its second-biggest market over payment issues. India, Iran's second-biggest oil client, shipped in about 192,000 bpd oil from Tehran last month compared with about 202,000 bpd in July and about 161,000 bpd in August 2011, the data showed on Thursday. For a story, see The following table shows India's imports from various countries according to tanker discharge information. Imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 barrels per day (bpd). --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Region/ Aug July %chg Aug %chg Jan-Aug Jan-Aug %chg Country 2012 2012 mth/mth 2011 yr/yr 2012 2011 yr/yr ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 119.96 64.22 86.80 131.16 -8.54 101.84 67.98 49.80 Colombia 70.35 0.00 -- 0.00 -- 18.03 12.35 46.02 Ecuador 0.00 0.00 -- 71.82 -100.00 0.00 9.16 -100.00 Mexico 0.00 69.58 -100.00 0.00 -- 70.01 48.04 45.74 Venezuela 378.57 406.07 -6.77 138.94 172.48 286.97 169.07 69.73 TOTAL 568.88 539.87 5.37 341.92 66.38 476.85 306.60 55.53 ASIA Brunei 16.94 18.09 -6.34 19.78 -14.37 25.03 29.95 -16.43 Malaysia 39.18 35.48 10.41 55.81 -29.80 45.15 55.10 -18.05 Australia 19.78 0.00 -- 0.00 -- 7.39 12.95 -42.94 TOTAL 75.89 53.57 41.67 75.59 0.40 77.57 97.99 -20.84 MEAST Neutral Zone 64.55 176.24 -63.37 93.49 -30.95 150.10 108.81 37.95 Oman 0.00 0.00 -- 48.75 -100.00 12.19 113.68 -89.27 Iran 191.96 201.86 -4.90 161.31 19.00 324.35 327.39 -0.93 Iraq 731.29 361.83 102.11 593.42 23.23 484.27 480.78 0.73 Qatar 118.55 147.42 -19.58 229.83 -48.42 138.16 127.43 8.42 Kuwait 254.08 223.18 13.84 328.03 -22.54 284.96 249.34 14.28 S Arabia 680.27 450.08 51.14 660.77 2.95 582.52 520.64 11.89 UAE 266.32 379.01 -29.73 237.37 12.20 283.11 267.04 6.02 Dubai 0.00 0.00 -- 0.00 -- 13.07 6.04 116.38 Yemen 0.00 0.00 -- 0.00 -- 18.69 14.78 26.45 TOTAL 2307.03 1939.62 18.94 2352.95 -1.95 2291.42 2215.93 3.41 EUROPE Albania 0.00 4.85 -100.00 0.00 -- 1.81 0.00 -- TOTAL 0.00 4.85 -100.00 0.00 -- 1.81 0.00 -- C.I.S. Azerbaijan 52.81 33.10 59.53 0.00 -- 42.28 13.31 217.73 Russia 0.00 0.00 -- 0.00 -- 4.43 0.00 -- TOTAL 52.81 33.10 59.53 0.00 -- 46.71 13.31 251.00 AFRICA Nigeria 148.95 449.73 -66.88 217.35 -31.47 303.90 272.74 11.42 Angola 154.10 62.56 146.32 195.69 -21.25 140.90 187.94 -25.03 Ivory coast 0.00 0.00 -- 0.00 -- 2.59 0.00 -- Cameroon 0.00 20.26 -100.00 0.00 -- 12.93 9.04 43.02 Congo 19.57 30.72 -36.29 0.00 -- 22.39 2.22 907.27 Egypt 17.73 35.58 -50.16 54.63 -67.54 40.68 48.82 -16.67 Gabon 0.00 37.89 -100.00 0.00 -- 23.16 0.00 -- Sudan 0.00 0.00 -- 0.00 -- 2.60 7.93 -67.18 Eq Guinea 0.00 52.33 -100.00 0.00 -- 22.77 28.57 -20.30 Algeria 0.00 0.00 -- 9.42 -100.00 14.32 28.75 -50.18 Libya 32.78 9.99 228.30 0.00 -- 25.28 10.69 136.39 TOTAL 373.14 699.06 -46.62 477.09 -21.79 611.53 596.71 2.48 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 3377.74 3270.08 3.29 3247.56 4.01 3505.89 3230.54 8.52 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into bpd using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom and Jijo Jacob)