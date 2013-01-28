Jan 28 India's oil imports from Iran rose about 29 percent in December from November to about 276,000 barrels per day (bpd), tanker arrival data made available to Reuters shows, as Indian Oil Corp drew higher volumes from its 30,000 bpd annual deal with Tehran. Oil imports from Iran in December declined 28.5 percent from about 386,000 bpd a year ago, the data showed. However, in the first nine months of 2012/13, India's oil imports from Iran fell nearly 19 percent to 270,700 bpd. For a story, see The following table shows India's imports from various countries according to tanker discharge information. Imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Region/ Dec Nov %chg Dec %chg Jan-Dec Jan-Dec %chg Country 2012 2012 mth/mth 2011 yr/yr 2012 2011 yr/yr ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 67.62 167.90 -58.38 0.00 -- 92.98 56.78 63.76 Colombia 70.41 71.21 2.17 31.79 121.49 32.46 19.72 64.59 Ecuador 100.04 36.65 182.10 0.00 -- 22.53 6.10 269.35 Mexico 0.00 105.15 -100.00 31.32 -100.00 66.48 39.94 66.45 Venezuela 490.20 381.19 32.89 199.22 146.06 347.67 178.10 95.21 TOTAL 728.28 762.09 -1.25 262.33 177.62 562.12 300.64 86.98 Asia Brunei 18.39 19.08 -0.43 19.55 -5.91 25.17 24.76 1.65 Malaysia 45.33 73.42 -36.21 56.75 -20.13 45.55 46.18 -1.37 Australia 0.00 0.00 -- 0.00 -- 6.58 10.28 -35.96 TOTAL 63.72 92.51 -28.83 76.30 -16.49 77.30 81.22 -4.83 Middle East Neutral Zone 126.28 39.25 232.42 138.94 -9.11 138.95 128.88 7.81 Oman 27.54 19.15 48.59 32.97 -16.46 13.78 89.74 -84.64 Iran 276.16 221.08 29.08 386.43 -28.54 315.20 320.73 -1.72 Iraq 443.42 318.68 43.78 475.68 -6.78 473.06 480.26 -1.50 Qatar 191.40 64.12 208.46 100.32 90.80 141.26 119.14 18.57 Kuwait 222.63 440.26 -47.75 281.64 -20.95 302.77 258.82 16.98 S Arabia 565.87 505.08 15.77 439.41 28.78 588.67 523.44 12.46 UAE 142.41 479.05 -69.28 221.59 -35.73 290.90 263.12 10.56 Dubai 0.00 0.00 -- 31.79 -100.00 10.16 10.86 -6.47 Yemen 0.00 24.15 -100.00 19.07 -100.00 16.81 23.50 -28.46 TOTAL 1995.71 2110.84 -2.30 2127.83 -6.21 2291.56 2218.49 3.29 Europe Albania 0.00 0.00 -- 0.00 -- 1.21 0.00 -- North Sea 0.00 0.00 -- 0.00 -- 0.00 0.00 -- Norway 0.00 0.00 -- 0.00 -- 0.00 0.00 -- TOTAL 0.00 0.00 -- 0.00 -- 1.21 0.00 -- C.I.S Azerbaijan 98.84 89.93 13.58 0.00 -- 52.80 12.14 334.92 Kazakhastan 0.00 0.00 -- 0.00 -- 0.00 0.00 -- Russia 0.00 0.00 -- 0.00 -- 2.95 0.00 -- TOTAL 98.84 89.93 13.58 0.00 -- 55.75 12.14 359.24 Africa Nigeria 250.89 122.84 111.04 235.48 6.54 264.95 253.02 4.72 Angola 186.11 136.88 40.50 310.60 -40.08 155.22 182.28 -14.84 Ivory Coast 0.00 0.00 -- 49.69 -100.00 1.73 5.86 -70.55 Cameroon 0.00 0.00 -- 0.00 -- 8.62 8.14 5.92 Congo 0.00 0.00 -- 0.00 -- 17.62 1.48 1090.64 Chad 33.10 0.00 -- 0.00 -- 5.61 0.00 -- Egypt 35.58 36.36 -0.26 89.25 -60.13 48.40 56.84 -14.84 Gabon 0.00 21.00 -100.00 0.00 -- 21.47 0.00 -- Sudan 0.00 0.00 -- 0.00 -- 1.74 8.74 -80.14 Eq Guinea 0.00 23.05 -100.00 32.50 -100.00 23.65 24.38 -3.00 Algeria 0.00 0.00 -- 0.00 -- 14.97 30.10 -50.26 Libya 71.82 0.00 -- 0.00 -- 29.16 7.12 309.60 TOTAL 577.50 340.63 75.19 717.52 -19.51 593.15 577.96 2.63 Canada 0.00 0.00 -- 0.00 -- 0.90 0.00 -- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 3464.04 3395.99 5.40 3183.98 8.80 3635.09 3190.45 13.94 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)