Feb 22 India's oil imports from Iran rose 3.7 percent in January from December to about 286,400 barrels per day (bpd) while shipments in the first ten months of the contract year fell 21.8 percent, tanker arrival data made available to Reuters shows. Oil imports from Iran in January declined 41.2 percent from about 486,600 bpd a year ago, the data showed. For a story, see The following table shows India's imports from various countries according to tanker discharge information. Imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd. ----------------------------------------------------------------- Region/ Jan Dec %chg Jan %chg Country 2013 2012 mth/mth 2012 yr/yr ----------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 54.8 67.6 -19.0 129.0 -57.5 Colombia 137.3 70.4 94.9 0.0 -- Ecuador 26.1 100.0 -73.9 0.0 -- Mexico 129.6 0.0 -- 62.7 106.8 Venezuela 621.2 490.2 26.7 215.1 188.8 TOTAL 969.0 728.3 33.1 406.7 138.2 Asia Brunei 18.4 18.4 0.3 35.9 -48.6 Malaysia 62.4 45.3 37.7 53.0 17.9 Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 19.9 -100.0 TOTAL 80.9 63.7 26.9 108.7 -25.6 Middle East Neutral zone 149.7 126.3 18.6 182.8 -18.1 Oman 0.0 27.5 -100.0 0.0 -- Iran 286.4 276.2 3.7 486.6 -41.2 Iraq 566.3 443.4 27.7 631.3 -10.3 Qatar 68.0 191.4 -64.5 162.5 -58.1 Kuwait 482.6 222.6 116.8 333.7 44.6 S Arabia 685.2 565.9 21.1 641.8 6.8 UAE 263.0 142.4 84.7 295.1 -10.9 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 55.1 -100.0 Yemen 0.0 0.0 -- 60.4 -100.0 TOTAL 2,501.1 1,995.7 25.3 2849.2 -12.2 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 65.4 98.8 -33.8 19.8 230.2 TOTAL 65.4 98.8 -33.8 19.8 230.2 Africa Nigeria 227.6 250.9 -9.3 201.0 13.2 Angola 98.1 186.1 -47.3 0.0 -- Congo 0.0 0.0 -- 22.2 -100.0 Chad 0.0 33.1 -100.0 0.0 -- Egypt 17.8 35.6 -50.0 34.3 -48.2 Ghana 31.3 0.0 -- 0.0 -- Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 20.5 -100.0 Eq Guinea 83.2 0.0 -- 21.0 295.7 Libya 30.5 71.8 -57.6 0.0 -- TOTAL 488.5 577.5 -15.4 299.1 63.3 Canada 10.3 0.0 -- 0.0 -- ----------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 4,115.2 3,464.0 18.8 3683.5 11.7 ----------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)