Feb 22 India's oil imports from Iran rose 3.7 percent in January
from December to about 286,400 barrels per day (bpd) while shipments in the
first ten months of the contract year fell 21.8 percent, tanker arrival data
made available to Reuters shows.
Oil imports from Iran in January declined 41.2 percent from about 486,600 bpd
a year ago, the data showed. For a story, see
The following table shows India's imports from various countries according
to tanker discharge information. Imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000
bpd.
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Region/ Jan Dec %chg Jan %chg
Country 2013 2012 mth/mth 2012 yr/yr
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Latam
Brazil 54.8 67.6 -19.0 129.0 -57.5
Colombia 137.3 70.4 94.9 0.0 --
Ecuador 26.1 100.0 -73.9 0.0 --
Mexico 129.6 0.0 -- 62.7 106.8
Venezuela 621.2 490.2 26.7 215.1 188.8
TOTAL 969.0 728.3 33.1 406.7 138.2
Asia
Brunei 18.4 18.4 0.3 35.9 -48.6
Malaysia 62.4 45.3 37.7 53.0 17.9
Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 19.9 -100.0
TOTAL 80.9 63.7 26.9 108.7 -25.6
Middle East
Neutral zone 149.7 126.3 18.6 182.8 -18.1
Oman 0.0 27.5 -100.0 0.0 --
Iran 286.4 276.2 3.7 486.6 -41.2
Iraq 566.3 443.4 27.7 631.3 -10.3
Qatar 68.0 191.4 -64.5 162.5 -58.1
Kuwait 482.6 222.6 116.8 333.7 44.6
S Arabia 685.2 565.9 21.1 641.8 6.8
UAE 263.0 142.4 84.7 295.1 -10.9
Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 55.1 -100.0
Yemen 0.0 0.0 -- 60.4 -100.0
TOTAL 2,501.1 1,995.7 25.3 2849.2 -12.2
C.I.S.
Azerbaijan 65.4 98.8 -33.8 19.8 230.2
TOTAL 65.4 98.8 -33.8 19.8 230.2
Africa
Nigeria 227.6 250.9 -9.3 201.0 13.2
Angola 98.1 186.1 -47.3 0.0 --
Congo 0.0 0.0 -- 22.2 -100.0
Chad 0.0 33.1 -100.0 0.0 --
Egypt 17.8 35.6 -50.0 34.3 -48.2
Ghana 31.3 0.0 -- 0.0 --
Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 20.5 -100.0
Eq Guinea 83.2 0.0 -- 21.0 295.7
Libya 30.5 71.8 -57.6 0.0 --
TOTAL 488.5 577.5 -15.4 299.1 63.3
Canada 10.3 0.0 -- 0.0 --
-----------------------------------------------------------------
TOTAL ALL 4,115.2 3,464.0 18.8 3683.5 11.7
-----------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after
converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels
per tonne, divided by the number of days.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)