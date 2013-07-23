NEW DELHI, July 23 India's oil imports from Iran fell 59.4 percent in June from a year ago to 140,800 barrels per day (bpd), while shipments in the first half of the year declined 42.5 percent from the same period in 2012, tanker arrival data compiled by Reuters from trade sources showed. For a story, see: The following table shows India's imports from various countries according to tanker discharge information. Imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Region/ June May %chg June %chg Jan-June Jan-June %chg Country 2013 2013 mth/mth 2012 yr/yr 2013 2012 yr/yr ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 22.8 66.5 -65.7 173.8 -86.9 36.3 105.2 -65.5 Colombia 70.2 137.5 -49.0 36.3 93.3 99.3 12.2 714.5 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.5 0.0 -- Mexico 136.1 62.5 117.6 0.0 -- 116.7 82.0 42.3 Venezuela 421.5 407.5 3.4 348.7 20.9 489.5 251.1 94.9 TOTAL 650.6 674.1 -3.5 558.9 16.4 746.2 450.4 65.7 Asia China 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- Brunei 43.7 18.1 140.8 37.3 17.0 19.0 27.6 -31.1 Malaysia 72.2 45.3 59.5 38.1 89.8 69.0 38.6 78.6 Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.9 15.7 -62.7 TOTAL 115.9 63.4 82.7 75.4 53.7 93.8 81.9 14.5 Middle East Neutral Zone 188.3 124.4 51.4 182.4 3.2 135.2 160.2 -15.6 Oman 0.0 6.2 -100.0 38.8 -100.0 29.9 16.3 82.8 Iran 140.8 256.8 -45.2 346.6 -59.4 211.4 367.8 -42.5 Iraq 606.4 691.5 -12.3 308.3 96.7 590.3 463.0 27.5 Qatar 112.6 81.8 37.6 160.3 -29.8 100.6 139.9 -28.1 Kuwait 438.5 424.7 3.3 323.4 35.6 406.9 300.7 35.3 S Arabia 601.5 755.4 -20.4 463.3 29.8 703.2 588.4 19.5 UAE 360.4 281.7 27.9 223.2 61.5 285.1 269.6 5.7 Dubai 16.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.6 17.5 -84.9 Yemen 0.00 20.5 -100.0 0.0 -- 8.8 25.1 -65.0 Syria 0.00 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 2464.5 2642.9 -6.7 2046.3 20.4 2474.0 2348.7 5.3 Europe Albania 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.6 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.6 -100.0 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 34.0 32.9 3.3 55.3 -38.4 31.2 42.1 -25.7 Kazakhstan 65.5 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 10.9 0.0 -- Russia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 5.9 -100.0 TOTAL 99.6 32.9 202.2 55.3 80.1 42.1 48.0 -12.3 Africa Nigeria 289.2 209.7 37.9 263.6 9.7 230.3 305.5 -24.6 Angola 124.8 152.1 -18.0 233.9 -46.6 154.7 152.0 1.8 Ivory coast 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 3.5 -100.0 Cameroon 23.6 23.4 1.0 0.0 -- 11.8 13.9 -14.8 Congo 0.0 0.0 -- 31.8 -100.0 0.0 21.5 -100.0 Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.4 0.0 -- Egypt 78.8 54.4 44.8 36.7 114.5 49.8 45.5 9.6 Gabon 20.7 42.5 -51.3 23.5 -11.8 16.7 24.6 -32.3 Ghana 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.4 0.0 -- Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 3.5 -100.0 Eq. Guinea 0.0 0.0 -- 51.2 -100.0 38.6 21.6 78.5 Algeria 23.8 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 7.7 19.2 -59.9 Libya 0.0 30.4 -100.0 34.1 -100.0 31.8 26.6 19.6 TOTAL 561.0 512.5 9.5 674.8 -16.9 555.2 637.2 -12.9 CANADA 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.8 0.0 -- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 3891.6 3925.9 -0.9 3410.7 14.1 3913.1 3567.9 9.7 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. Numbers for the previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Tom Hogue)