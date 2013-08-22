NEW DELHI Aug 22 India's oil imports from Iran fell 82.4 percent in July from a year ago to 35,500 barrels per day (bpd), while shipments in the first seven months of the year declined 46 percent from the same period in 2012, tanker arrival data compiled by Reuters from trade sources showed.

The following table shows India's imports from various countries according to tanker discharge information. Imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Region/ July June %chg July %chg Jan-July Jan-July %chg Country 2013 2013 mth/mth 2012 yr/yr 2013 2012 yr/yr ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 22.2 22.8 -2.6 64.2 -65.4 34.2 99.2 -65.5 Colombia 70.3 70.2 0.2 0.0 -- 95.0 10.4 812.5 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.8 0.0 -- Mexico 62.5 136.1 -54.1 69.6 -10.2 108.8 80.2 35.6 Venezuela 480.0 421.5 13.9 406.1 18.2 488.1 273.6 78.4 TOTAL 635.0 650.6 -2.4 539.9 17.6 729.9 463.5 57.5 Asia Brunei 7.8 43.7 -82.2 18.1 -57.0 17.4 26.2 -33.8 Malaysia 46.8 72.2 -35.3 35.5 31.8 65.7 38.2 72.2 Australia 13.8 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 7.0 13.4 -47.8 TOTAL 68.3 115.9 -41.1 53.6 27.5 90.1 77.8 15.8 MIDDLE EAST Neutral Zone 181.8 188.3 -3.5 176.2 3.1 142.0 162.6 -12.6 Oman 70.1 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 35.8 14.0 156.0 Iran 35.5 140.8 -74.8 201.9 -82.4 185.7 343.6 -46.0 Iraq 484.5 606.4 -20.1 361.8 33.9 574.9 448.3 28.2 Qatar 154.4 112.6 37.2 147.4 4.8 108.5 141.0 -23.1 Kuwait 290.4 438.5 -33.8 223.2 30.1 389.8 289.4 34.7 S. Arabia 746.8 601.5 24.2 450.1 65.9 709.6 568.3 24.9 UAE 453.1 360.4 25.7 379.0 19.5 309.7 285.6 8.4 Dubai 16.2 16.0 1.8 0.0 -- 4.6 15.0 -69.1 Yemen 16.5 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 9.9 21.4 -53.8 TOTAL 2449.2 2464.5 -0.6 1939.6 26.3 2470.4 2289.2 7.9 Europe Albania 0.0 0.0 -- 4.8 -100.0 0.0 2.1 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 4.8 -100.0 0.0 2.1 -100.0 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 0.0 34.0 -100.0 33.1 -100.0 26.7 40.8 -34.5 Kazakhstan 0.0 65.5 -100.0 0.0 -- 9.3 0.0 -- Russia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 5.1 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 99.6 -100.0 33.1 -100.0 35.9 45.8 -21.6 Africa Nigeria 300.5 289.2 3.9 449.7 -33.2 240.5 326.5 -26.3 Angola 210.7 124.8 68.8 62.6 236.7 162.9 139.0 17.2 Ivory Coast 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 3.0 -100.0 Cameroon 0.0 23.6 -100.0 20.3 -100.0 10.1 14.8 -31.8 Congo 0.0 0.0 -- 30.7 -100.0 0.0 22.8 -100.0 Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 7.2 0.0 -- Egypt 35.7 78.8 -54.8 35.6 0.2 47.7 44.0 8.5 Gabon 31.2 20.7 50.7 37.9 -17.6 18.8 26.5 -29.2 Ghana 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.6 0.0 -- Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 3.0 -100.0 Eq. Guinea 0.0 0.0 -- 52.3 -100.0 32.9 26.1 26.3 Algeria 0.0 23.8 -100.0 0.0 -- 6.6 16.4 -59.9 Libya 0.0 0.0 -- 10.0 -100.0 27.2 24.2 12.3 TOTAL 578.0 561.0 3.0 699.1 -17.3 558.5 646.2 -13.6 CANADA 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.5 0.0 -- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 3730.5 3891.6 -4.1 3270.1 14.1 3886.4 3524.5 10.3 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Tom Hogue)