By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, Nov 27 India could buy more crude
from Iran in the next four months and intends to increase
purchases further in the next fiscal year, its top oil
bureaucrat said, after a deal last weekend eased some sanctions
on the OPEC member.
India is the first of Tehran's four main buyers to say it is
looking to buy more oil from Iran after the agreement in Geneva.
The deal with six world powers eased some sanctions on the
Middle Eastern nation in exchange for curbs to its nuclear
programme.
Although the agreement doesn't allow Iran to boost its oil
sales for six months, India has room to increase its imports
after they tumbled around 40 percent this year to below even
what was permitted by sanctions.
India intends to buy up to an average 220,000 barrels per
day (bpd) of oil from Iran in the year ending March 31, Oil
Secretary Vivek Rae said on Wednesday.
That's consistent with a goal of cutting India's Iran oil
shipments 15 percent this year to win waivers on U.S. sanctions.
But India's April-October imports are running at less than
80 percent of that level, at about 170,000 bpd, meaning India
could raise its imports between December and March and still hit
the target.
One Indian state-run refiner, Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd.
, has already said it is ready to look at buying more
Iranian oil now that some of the constraints on refinery
insurance have been lifted.
Sanction measures dealing with insurance coverage of ships
carrying Iranian oil and refineries processing it were among the
most effective in cutting Tehran's crude exports.
India would also then be looking to increase imports in the
2014/15 financial year, depending on any further easing of the
sanctions, Rae said.
"Iran is a great source of oil ... and once the problems
that have been faced by Iran are resolved then we will have more
oil available in the market," Rae said.
Western sanctions that pressured Iran towards the deal on
Sunday have slashed its exports by more than half to about 1
million bpd and cost it as much as $80 billion in lost revenue
since the start of 2012.
India's crude imports from Iran plunged by nearly half in
October from a year ago to 194,000 bpd, tanker arrival data
compiled by Reuters from trade sources showed.
India's imports from Iran fell to about 170,000 bpd in
April-October, a decline of about 40 percent from a year ago,
the data shows, as two refiners halted purchases at the
beginning of their fiscal year because of the insurance
problems.
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd, drawn
by government assurance of local insurance coverage and
discounts offered by Iran, resumed purchases in August.
HPCL, which also stopped purchases, remained cautious after
its Vizag refinery was hit by fire twice since April, keeping it
focused on the problems with insurance coverage.
With the latest deal easing insurance-related sanctions,
HPCL is considering resuming Iranian oil purchases, its head of
refineries B. K. Namdeo said on Monday.
Washington could announce an extension of waivers to the
U.S. sanctions for China, India and South Korea this week, one
of the sources in India said.
Indian refinery and government officials said the grant of
the six-month waiver is just a formality this time around after
Sunday's deal between the world powers and Iran.
(Editing by Jo Winterbottom and Tom Hogue)