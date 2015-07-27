By Krishna N. Das and Manolo Serapio Jr
NEW DELHI/MANILA, July 27 An Indian state
company has agreed to sell high-quality iron ore pellets to
Iran, its chairman told Reuters, in what could be a $200 million
annual deal that signifies expanding business ties between the
countries as sanctions against Tehran ease.
India had remained one of Iran's top oil buyers despite
trade curbs over Iran's nuclear programme and the two countries
are now exploring partnerships worth billions of dollars in
ports, steel, aluminium and power.
Iran and India started talks on the pellet deal even before
the United States, European Union and United Nations earlier
this month agreed to lift sanctions on Iran, in exchange for
Tehran agreeing to long-term curbs on its nuclear programme.
KIOCL Ltd, owned by India's steel ministry, could sell as
much as 2 million tonnes of pellets to Iran to meet substantial
local demand, Chairman Malay Chatterjee said.
Keyvan Ja'fari Tehrani, head of international affairs at the
Iranian Iron Ore Producers and Exporters Association, said a
final agreement was yet to be struck. But he agreed the demand
was there.
"The production of pellets in Iran is not sufficient,"
Tehrani said, adding there's a need to import between 7 and 8
million tonnes a year. Iran produced 21 million tonnes of iron
ore pellets last year while demand reached 28 to 29 million
tonnes, he said.
KIOCL has been in talks with Tehrani as well as Iran's
state-owned mines and metal holding company IMIDRO and the
Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation
Organisation, said Tehrani.
Negotiations are also going on to bring in 1 million tonnes
of low-quality iron ore from Iran, process it at KIOCL's coastal
facilities in India, then export pellets to Iran, said
Chatterjee.
A senior steel ministry official confirmed the talks.
KIOCL will initially buy 80,000 tonnes of high-grade
concentrate containing 67 percent iron from Anglo America's
Brazil operations by September, convert it into pellets
and then sell to Iran for about 500 million rupees ($7.8
million), Chatterjee said.
Based on that figure, the value of a 2 million tonne deal
would be about $200 million.
Most of Iran's iron ore is low grade and needs to be
converted to pellets to be used to make steel. It is targeting
annual steel output of 55 million tonnes by 2025, up from about
16 million.
South Korea's POSCO, the world's fifth biggest
steelmaker, said earlier it had been in touch with several
Iranian firms seeking to do business after sanctions were
lifted.
($1 = 64.0400 Indian rupees)
