NEW DELHI Feb 14 Iranian tanker Crystal began
discharging the remaining cargo of crude for state refiner MRPL
after its six Ukrainian crew members agreed on
salaries with the santions-hit nation, three industry sources
said on Friday.
"All the issues have been resolved," said one of the
sources.
It is not clear how much money Iran released for the crew
members.
The crew on board the Crystal had stopped unloading the
cargo in India's Mangalore port after discharging about
three-fourths of it in in protest over non-payment of salaries,
sources said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)