NEW DELHI Feb 14 Iranian tanker Crystal began discharging the remaining cargo of crude for state refiner MRPL after its six Ukrainian crew members agreed on salaries with the santions-hit nation, three industry sources said on Friday.

"All the issues have been resolved," said one of the sources.

It is not clear how much money Iran released for the crew members.

The crew on board the Crystal had stopped unloading the cargo in India's Mangalore port after discharging about three-fourths of it in in protest over non-payment of salaries, sources said on Wednesday.

