NEW DELHI Jan 6 Mangalore Refinery and
Petrochemicals Ltd, India's biggest buyer of Iranian
crude at about 150,000 barrels per day, has not cut purchases
despite U.S. sanctions against Tehran, a top executive told
Reuters on Friday.
The new U.S. law allows President Barack Obama to offer
waivers to prevent havoc in oil markets, but to receive the
permits countries are expected to demonstrate that they are
reducing ties with Tehran.
"We haven't cut back supplies from Iran," Sudhir Vasudeva,
chairman of India's state-owned explorer Oil and Natural Gas
Corp said in an interview. MRPL is a subsidiary of
ONGC.
New financial sanctions signed into law by Obama on New
Year's Eve make it difficult for most countries to buy Iranian
oil. The European Union is expected to announce tough measures
of its own at the end of the month.
Indian companies have begun talks with alternative suppliers
to slowly replace Iranian oil, fearing their current mechanism
for payments to Tehran for some 350,000 barrels a day (bpd) via
Turkey could soon succumb to sanctions.
Vasudeva did not give any detail on where the alternative
supplies would come from but said: "We are taking 7 million
tonnes from Iran. The payment mechanism through Halkbank is
working as of now."
India, which a year ago lost one conduit for payments, is
already looking for alternatives as Halkbank, the
Turkish bank handling some transfers, refused to open an account
for Indian refinery Bharat Petroleum.
India is talking to a Russian bank as an alternative to
Halkbank, a government source had said last month.
Washington and its allies are imposing the measures to force
Iran to abandon a nuclear programme which they say is aimed at
producing an atomic bomb. Iran says the programme is peaceful.
Officials at Indian oil firms have said they would approach
the country's oil ministry to ask it to request exemptions.
Japan and Turkey, both U.S. allies, have said they would try to
secure a waiver.
"The government is thinking of making a request for a
waiver. There is a possibility of calling a meeting (of Indian
government officials) shortly to discuss the matter," a source
with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
India imports a hefty 400,000 barrels a day of crude - worth
about $12 billion a year - from Iran, making it India's seventh
largest trading partner, accounting for 3 percent of India's
total trade volume.
India-Iran annual crude deals run from April to March.
