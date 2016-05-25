Paytm launches niche payments bank
MUMBAI Indian digital payments firm Paytm launched a niche payments bank on Tuesday, aiming to acquire 500 million customers in the next three years, the company said in a statement.
BHUBANESWAR National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO) and Iran's mining development body have agreed to explore the possibility of building an aluminium smelter in Iran, NALCO said in a statement on Monday, as New Delhi tries to boost trade ties with Tehran after the lifting of sanctions.
NALCO's Indian refinery would supply the alumina for the smelter if the project were to go ahead.
The agreement also opens up the prospect of other Iranian smelters using alumina supplied by India.
The deal was signed as Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins a visit to Iran to further diplomatic and trade ties.
Gold was steady on Tuesday with investors staying on the sidelines following an explosion in the English city of Manchester that left at least 19 people dead and over 50 injured.