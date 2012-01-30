NEW DELHI Jan 30 India is considering
settling payment for oil imports from Iran in rupees, the
Reserve Bank of India deputy governor H.R. Khan said on Monday.
Khan said New Delhi was evaluating different options to
settle payment for oil imports from Iran, India's second biggest
oil supplier.
"There are different options which are being evaluated. It
is a bilateral issue. It cannot be discussed openly," Khan said.
Earlier this month Reuters reported that India and Iran have
agreed to settle some of their $12 billion annual oil trade in
rupees, citing a government source, resorting to the restricted
currency after more than a year of payment problems in the face
of fresh, tougher U.S. sanctions.
When asked whether India was considering settling oil
payments through rupees, Khan said: "Yes".
On whether the payments would continue, he said: "Yes, it is
continuing and hope it will continue."
Iran's supplies to India have been fraught with payment
problems in the past 13 months after a clearing mechanism was
scrapped in December 2010 and refiners have sought alternative
supplies.
