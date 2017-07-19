Indian government refiners to buy less Iran oil in 2017/18: oil minister

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan speaks during an interview with Reuters in New Delhi, India, June 12, 2015.

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's state refiners plan to buy less Iranian oil in 2017/18 compared with the last fiscal year, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday.

Iran has offered a credit period of 60 days for oil purchases in the current fiscal year, Pradhan told lawmakers in a written response. In 2016/17, Iran had offered 90 days credit period.

The minister said state oil refiners import oil as per commercial and operational consideration. He did not elaborate further.

India's state refiners have cut oil import plans from Iran by a quarter in the year to March 2018, sources earlier told Reuters.