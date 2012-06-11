* Policy for $50 million cover not available in time
* MRPL wants five to six aframax Iran cargoes in July
* HPCL had planned to purchase two suezmax Iran cargoes in
July
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, June 11 Indian state-owned refiners
will halt planned oil imports of 173,000 barrels per day from
Iran when European sanctions take effect in July, unless the
government permits them to use insurance and freight arranged by
Tehran, industry sources said.
India is the world's fourth-largest oil importer and second
biggest customer of the OPEC member nation, but domestic
shippers have refused to transport the oil because of a lack of
cover, the sources said.
Unlike private refiners, India's state-run companies need
government permission to import oil on a Cost, Insurance and
Freight (CIF) basis as federal policy requires refiners to
favour Indian insurers and shippers by buying only on a Free on
Board (FOB) basis.
But Indian shipping firms say they will not lift Iranian
cargoes from July as an emergency plan by state insurers to
provide limited cover for Iran voyages has been delayed while
the insurance regulator requests more details.
"It is becoming difficult. You settle one clause of the
sanctions, then you realise you are trapped in the second," said
one of the sources, who asked not to be identified because of
the sensitivity of the issue.
India aims to buy 310,000 bpd of oil from Iran under
contracts during the fiscal year from April to March, which
includes 100,000 bpd of purchases by Essar Oil, the
only private customer.
In July, Indian state refiners were planning to buy about
173,000 bpd of oil from Iran, the sources said, with MRPL aiming
to import five aframax cargoes in July, and HPCL planning for
two suezmax cargoes. Purchase volumes fluctuate from month to
month.
IOC, the country's biggest refiner, was not planning to buy
any cargo from Iran in July, a company source said.
SOVEREIGN GUARANTEES LOOK UNLIKELY
Indian state insurers led by General Insurance Corp (GIC)
agreed to provide $50 million of cover for Iran shipments from
July to cushion against the sanctions, which are targeted at
Tehran's nuclear ambitions and oil revenue.
State refiners, which would normally have booked ships for
the next month by now, will seek government approval to use Iran
insurance, as sovereign guarantees for such purchases look
unlikely.
"We are thinking of making some alternative arrangement,
which could be asking the government to allow us to lift cargoes
on a CIF basis," an official of refiner HPCL said, adding that
it was also not clear whether local insurance firms would cover
Iran oil cargoes.
Tighter sanctions by the United States and the European
Union on Tehran will bar extending insurance and re-insurance
facilities for Iran oil shipments anywhere in the world.
Iran's other major Asian buyers -- South Korea, Japan and
China -- have either had to halt imports from July or are also
scrambling to find alternative insurance options.
Iran's exports have sunk to the lowest in 20 years -- about
600,000 bpd less than rates of 2.2 million bpd last year.
Indian private firm Great Eastern Shipping Co. last
week told state-run Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd
it could not ship Iranian oil from July as European
sanctions had hit the availability of insurance cover, sources
privy to the development said.
"We are evaluating all options. In our contract with MRPL we
have a right not to lift cargoes from a load port if there is no
adequate cover. We don't intend to breach any sanctions at any
point. We don't want to take undue risk. If the cover is
inadequate we may not go to Iran," Anjali Kumar, spokeswoman for
Great Eastern, told Reuters in an e-mail response.
She did not comment on whether the firm had refused to lift
MRPL's Iran cargoes from July.
MRPL has been getting its oil cargoes covered by Iran
Insurance Company, after domestic insurance companies did not
extend marine insurance for such purchases.
Sources at Hindustan Petroleum and Indian Oil Corp
said their shipper, Shipping Corp of India,
had also told them it might not be able to ship Iranian oil from
July, due to lack of insurance cover.
A Shipping Corp source confirmed this. "Yes we have written
to them (IOC and HPCL) ... because there is no indication from
General Insurance Corp."
India, which has been gradually cutting back imports of oil
from Iran over the last few years, aims to buy 11 percent less
oil from Iran than last year under new deals from April, raising
New Delhi's chances of getting a waiver on Washington's
sanctions.
The United States, which has granted a waiver to Japan and
10 EU states, could announce a new list of countries that will
receive exceptions this week.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Jo
Winterbottom)