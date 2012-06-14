* Indian refiners aim to start payment at the earliest
* Indian exporters hope to strengthen trade with Iran
By Rajesh Kumar Singh and Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, June 14 India removed a hefty tax and
took other steps to ease payments in its rupee currency for some
imports of Iranian oil as it seeks to continue purchases -
albeit reduced -- in face of Western sanctions that blocked an
earlier payment method.
India, Iran's second-biggest oil client, won a waiver this
month from tough new U.S. sanctions in return for significantly
cutting purchases of Iranian oil.
After earlier Western measures directed against Iran's
nuclear programme hit the then existing payment conduit in
December 2010, India has been using Turkey's Halkbank
for its $10 billion plus annual oil import bill with Tehran.
Tehran and New Delhi agreed in January to settle 45 percent
of the oil trade in rupees, which are not freely traded.
Iran planned to use the rupees to pay for imports from India
but tax issues and lack of advance payments for Indian exporters
were barriers.
India on Thursday finally exempted payment in rupees for oil
imports from Iran from the local tax and allowed advance payment
for exports to the sanctions-hit nation, officials said.
"Yes", said D. K. Mittal, banking secretary in the finance
minister, when asked if o fficial notifications on the tax waiver
for Iran payments in rupees and for advance payment to Indian
exporters for shipments to Tehran had been issued.
India's finance minister in March proposed to exempt oil
payments to National Iranian Oil Co in rupees from the local
tax, which is 40 percent. But without notifications, the system
remained a non-starter.
Earlier this week, Iran's Bank Parsian stopped issuing
payment guarantees for Iranian importers who buy Indian goods,
because its account for the rupee payment mechanism did not have
the necessary funds.
"I have just received the notification ... we will decide
when we can start making payment. At this moment I can't say
whether we will start paying tomorrow or next week," said a
source at refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp.
A second source at another refiner said: "There are certain
terms that we have to fulfil then we can start making rupee
payment."
The news is a relief to Indian exporters who had hoped to
boost sales under the rupee scheme and create a new market for
their goods in Iran, which has reduced imports from western
countries under pressure from the sanctions.
India wants more exports of food and other items allowed
under sanctions such as engineering goods to strengthen its own
economy and fix a trade imbalance tilted in favour of Iran.
"No doubt, this could be of help but the trade under the
rupee mechanism has to take off smoothly," said M P Jindal,
president of the All India Rice Exporters' Association.
Jindal had earlier said Iranian importers now owe Indian
rice exporters about 10 billion rupees ($179 million).
India, the world's second-biggest rice producer, exports
about 1 million tonnes a year of mostly basmati to Iran, a
leading importer of the aromatic grain.
"It is a big relief now. We hope to realise our pending
payments running in millions of rupees and also expect this
rupee payment mechanism to work fine without any hiccups," said
Pankaj Bansal, a partner at engineering goods maker TMA
International.
"Now we can hope to expand our business with Iran," he said.
Also on Thursday, India's government said its was seeking
extra oil supplies from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Algeria, members
of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC),
to feed the country's expanding refinery capacity.