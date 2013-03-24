By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, March 24 India plans to set up a fund
to back local insurers providing cover for refiners processing
Iranian oil after companies warned they would be forced to halt
imports from the sanctions-hit nation, the federal oil secretary
said on Sunday.
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL)
and Essar Oil have said they would halt imports from
Iran because of insurance problems, Vivek Rae told reporters.
Europe and the United States last year introduced tough
sanctions aimed at Iran's oil trade in a bid to force Tehran to
the negotiating table over its nuclear programme.
Insurers rely on European reinsurance markets to hedge their
risk. EU sanctions have blocked European reinsurers from any
involvement in insuring shipments of Iranian oil.
India, the world's fourth biggest oil importer, has sought
clarification from the European Union on insuring oil supplies
from Iran as trade with Tehran gets tougher due to the
sanctions, foreign minister Salman Khurshid said on
Friday.
Rae said India's finance ministry is yet to take a final
decision on setting up the reinsurance fund.
According to the proposal, local insurers and the Oil
Industry Development Board, a unit of the federal oil ministry,
would contribute money for the fund that would provide
reinsurance for the state insurers, he said.
"What will be the size of this fund, how much we are
required to contribute, whether it is enough to cover
reinsurance - these are the details that insurance companies
have to work out," Rae said.
He added supplies from Tehran could also be hit because in
the next stage of sanctions refiners may be asked to certify
that their exported products were not produced using Iranian
oil.
India is Iran's second-largest buyer after China, taking
around a quarter of its oil exports worth around $1 billion a
month. India's refiners have already slashed imports from Iran
as they joined other major Asian buyers in reducing purchases to
secure waivers from the sanctions.
MRPL plans to lift 40 percent less oil under its annual deal
with Iran in the fiscal year ending March 31, while Essar Oil
aims for a 15 percent reduction. The two companies have a deal
to buy 100,000 barrels per day of oil from Iran in 2012/13.
In the first 10 months of the current fiscal year, India
reduced Iran crude imports by nearly 22 percent on the year,
data from trade sources shows.
