* MRPL replaced Essar as top Indian oil client of Iran in
Sept
* India IOC shipped in 2 mln bbls Iran oil in Sept
* Iran 4th biggest oil supplier in Sept versus 9th in Aug
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, Oct 29 India's crude imports from
Iran fell 40 percent in the first nine months of this year as
some refiners cut purchases from the sanctions-hit nation while
waiting for New Delhi to back local insurers covering plants
processing the oil.
European reinsurers, due to Western measures targeting
Iran's disputed nuclear programme, have added a clause in
contracts with Indian refiners that could mean claims arising
during the processing of Iranian oil would not be met.
New Delhi has decided to set up a sovereign fund to back
local insurers covering such refineries, hoping to boost imports
paid for in rupees to ease its current account
deficit.
But the fund has yet to start and this could lead to import
cuts larger than the goal of about 15 percent.
Despite a near doubling of Iran oil shipments from August as
one refiner stepped up purchases, the year-to-date volumes are
still down sharply from a year ago.
India's imports of Iranian oil have fallen to 194,000
barrels per day (bpd) for January-September, down from 324,000
bpd in the same period last year, trade data made available to
Reuters shows.
September barrels from Iran rose to 296,100 bpd from 151,000
bpd in August, partly due to Indian Oil Corp taking 2
million barrels of oil from Tehran, the data showed.
The September volumes were down 8.1 percent from a year ago.
Despite signs of a thaw in relations between Washington and
Tehran, Iran's Asian oil buyers - its main clients - are not
ready to risk letting imports creep higher.
To win waivers from the U.S. sanctions, Iran's oil customers
must continually reduce their shipments. Japan won its fourth
six-month waiver last month, while Iran's other top buyers -
China, India and South Korea - will have their exemption from
sanctions reviewed in early December.
Iran's oil sales in October will fall to their lowest in
months, according to sources who track tankers, indicating no
sanctions relief to Tehran despite its apparent willingness to
compromise on its disputed nuclear work.
Iran's deputy foreign minister said he had made proposals to
the U.N. nuclear watchdog chief on Monday after pledging "a new
approach" to easing international concerns about Tehran's
nuclear programme.
GAINING GROUND
Overall shipments in June-September were about 34 percent
less than the average of December-May period, the data shows.
The comparison with the previous six months will be most
relevant to the renewal of India's sanctions waiver in December.
Refiner Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd
was the biggest importer of Iranian oil in September, replacing
Essar Oil by shipping in 133,000 bpd, the data showed.
MRPL resumed imports from Iran in August after a four month
halt over the insurance issue, while Hindustan Petroleum Corp
Ltd has decided against buying oil from Tehran in the
fiscal year that began April 1.
Iran was the fourth biggest crude oil supplier to India in
September, improving its ranking from ninth place in August.
India imported about 51 percent more oil from Latin America
in the first nine months of the year as the Iranian shipments
dropped. Crude imports from Iraq over the same period increased
by 20 percent.
Overall, Asia's third-largest economy shipped in slightly
more oil in September than a year ago, while imports for the
January-September period rose about 11 percent, the data showed.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Tom Hogue)