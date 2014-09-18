NEW DELHI, Sept 18 India's oil imports from Iran rose 30 percent in August from July to 273,500 barrels per day (bpd), tanker arrival data compiled by Reuters from trade sources showed. The following table shows India's imports from various countries according to tanker discharge information. Imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - REGION/ AUG JULY %CHG AUG %CHG JAN-AUG JAN-AUG %CHG COUNTRY 2014 2014 MTH/MTH 2013 YR/YR 2014 2013 YR/YR ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Latam Brazil 150.4 24.3 519.9 19.2 684.0 86.0 32.3 166.4 Colombia 87.6 0.0 -- 7.5 1067.8 108.1 83.9 28.9 Ecuador 70.7 68.4 3.4 31.9 121.9 47.0 7.4 536.1 Mexico 56.3 60.7 -7.2 132.1 -57.3 76.3 111.8 -31.7 Venezuela 471.3 628.1 -25.0 513.6 -8.2 428.0 491.3 -12.9 Argentina 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.6 0.0 -- TOTAL 836.3 781.4 7.0 704.2 18.8 750.0 726.7 3.2 Asia Brunei 41.9 18.8 123.3 25.7 63.2 24.8 18.4 34.7 Malaysia 94.1 60.5 55.6 30.6 207.0 81.7 61.3 33.4 Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 6.1 -100.0 TOTAL 136.0 79.2 71.6 56.3 141.5 106.5 85.8 24.2 Middle East Neutral zone 56.1 15.3 266.9 316.8 -82.3 88.7 164.3 -46.0 Oman 0.0 37.2 -100.0 112.3 -100.0 19.0 45.5 -58.2 Iran 273.5 210.3 30.1 151.0 81.2 271.0 181.2 49.5 Iraq 289.2 552.5 -47.7 790.2 -63.4 471.9 602.3 -21.7 Qatar 67.0 54.6 22.7 123.7 -45.8 112.3 110.4 1.7 Kuwait 297.5 314.6 -5.4 314.5 -5.4 329.0 380.2 -13.5 S. Arabia 695.5 577.7 20.4 704.0 -1.2 706.9 708.9 -0.3 U.A.E. 419.2 290.7 44.2 371.9 12.7 290.7 319.9 -9.1 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.9 4.0 -78.2 Yemen 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 8.6 -100.0 Syria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 2098.0 2052.9 2.2 2884.4 -27.3 2290.4 2525.5 -9.3 Europe Albania 0.0 0.0 -- 20.4 -100.0 5.0 2.6 94.1 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 20.4 -100.0 5.0 2.6 94.1 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 0.0 32.8 -100.0 33.0 -100.0 28.8 27.5 4.7 Kazakhstan 63.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 24.3 8.1 200.7 TOTAL 63.0 32.8 92.1 33.0 91.2 53.1 35.6 49.3 Africa Nigeria 368.4 337.9 9.0 298.4 23.5 340.0 251.5 35.2 Angola 53.4 146.1 -63.5 155.3 -65.6 142.6 161.9 -11.9 Cameroon 0.0 65.6 -100.0 23.7 -100.0 21.0 11.8 77.5 Congo 20.6 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 6.5 0.0 -- Chad 0.0 32.9 -100.0 0.0 -- 4.2 6.3 -33.1 Egypt 53.2 53.2 -0.1 35.6 49.6 34.0 46.2 -26.4 Gabon 30.5 41.0 -25.7 11.4 167.6 16.5 17.8 -7.7 Ghana 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 4.0 -100.0 Sudan 0.0 21.1 -100.0 0.0 -- 23.0 0.0 -- Eq. Guinea 0.0 39.9 -100.0 0.0 -- 18.1 28.7 -36.9 Algeria 0.0 0.0 -- 31.7 -100.0 2.0 9.8 -79.3 Libya 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.8 23.7 -92.5 TOTAL 526.0 737.8 -28.7 556.0 -5.4 609.7 561.8 8.5 CANADA 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.3 1.3 525.6 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 3659.4 3684.2 -0.7 4254.3 -14.0 3823.1 3939.2 -2.9 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers have been rounded off after converting them from tonnes into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. Numbers for the previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Joseph Radford)