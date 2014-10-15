NEW DELHI Oct 15 India's oil imports from Iran fell 11.7 percent in September from August to 241,400 barrels per day (bpd), tanker arrival data compiled by Reuters from trade sources showed.

The following table shows India's imports from various countries according to tanker discharge information. Imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - REGION/ SEP AUG %CHG SEP %CHG JAN-SEP JAN-SEP %CHG COUNTRY 2014 2014 MTH/MTH 2013 YR/YR 2014 2013 YR/YR ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Latam Brazil 65.3 150.4 -56.6 22.7 187.2 83.8 31.2 168.1 Colombia 145.2 87.6 65.8 173.7 -16.4 112.2 93.7 19.7 Ecuador 0.0 70.7 -100.0 0.0 -- 41.9 6.6 536.1 Mexico 129.6 56.3 130.0 106.4 21.8 82.2 111.2 -26.1 Venezuela 417.3 471.3 -11.5 556.9 -25.1 426.8 498.5 -14.4 Argentina 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.1 0.0 -- TOTAL 757.4 836.3 -9.4 859.8 -11.9 750.9 741.3 1.3

Asia Brunei 34.4 41.9 -18.0 24.9 38.2 25.9 19.1 35.2 Malaysia 0.0 94.1 -100.0 41.5 -100.0 72.7 59.1 23.1 Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 17.4 -100.0 0.0 7.4 -100.0 TOTAL 34.4 136.0 -74.7 83.8 -59.0 98.6 85.6 15.2 Middle East Neutral zone 33.0 56.1 -41.3 117.8 -72.0 82.6 159.2 -48.1 Oman 9.1 0.0 -- 102.1 -91.1 17.9 51.8 -65.4 Iran 241.4 273.5 -11.7 296.1 -18.5 267.8 193.9 38.1 Iraq 471.1 289.2 62.9 455.8 3.4 471.8 586.2 -19.5 Qatar 80.0 67.0 19.4 105.3 -24.0 108.8 109.8 -1.0 Kuwait 307.9 297.5 3.5 286.5 7.5 326.7 369.9 -11.7 S. Arabia 567.8 695.5 -18.4 629.5 -9.8 691.6 700.1 -1.2 U.A.E. 288.6 419.2 -31.2 286.9 0.6 290.5 316.3 -8.2 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.8 3.6 -78.2 Yemen 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 7.7 -100.0 TOTAL 1998.9 2098.0 -4.7 2280.1 -12.3 2258.4 2498.6 -9.6

Europe Albania 0.0 0.0 -- 20.9 -100.0 4.5 4.6 -2.7 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 20.9 -100.0 4.5 4.6 -2.7

C.I.S. Azerbaijan 0.0 0.0 -- 34.1 -100.0 25.6 28.2 -9.2 Kazakhstan 32.5 63.0 -48.5 0.0 -- 25.2 7.2 250.3 TOTAL 32.5 63.0 -48.5 34.1 -4.6 50.8 35.4 43.6

Africa Nigeria 527.2 368.4 43.1 278.9 89.0 360.6 254.5 41.7 Angola 231.4 53.4 333.7 164.6 40.6 152.4 162.2 -6.1 Cameroon 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 18.7 10.5 77.5 Congo 30.3 20.6 46.6 0.0 -- 9.1 0.0 -- Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.7 5.6 -33.1 Egypt 55.1 53.2 3.6 73.5 -24.9 30.3 49.2 -38.5 Gabon 32.5 30.5 6.8 0.0 -- 18.2 15.9 14.8 Ghana 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 3.6 -100.0 Sudan 20.4 0.0 -- 40.4 -49.4 22.7 4.4 411.3 Eq. Guinea 21.9 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 18.5 25.6 -27.5 Algeria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.8 8.7 -79.3 Libya 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.6 21.1 -92.5 TOTAL 918.8 526.0 74.7 557.4 64.8 643.6 561.3 14.7

CANADA 20.1 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 9.6 1.2 713.4 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 3762.1 3659.4 2.8 3836.0 -1.9 3816.4 3927.9 -2.8 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers have been rounded off after converting them from tonnes into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. Numbers for the previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Tom Hogue)