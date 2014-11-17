NEW DELHI Nov 17 India's oil imports from Iran rose 28.3 percent in October from September to 309,900 barrels per day (bpd), tanker arrival data compiled by Reuters from trade sources showed.

The following table shows India's imports from various countries according to tanker discharge information. Imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - REGION/ OCT SEP %CHG OCT %CHG JAN-OCT JAN-OCT %CHG COUNTRY 2014 2014 MTH/MTH 2013 YR/YR 2014 2013 YR/YR ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Latam Brazil 90.7 65.3 38.8 105.6 -14.1 84.5 38.8 117.6 Colombia 110.6 145.2 -23.8 131.6 -15.9 112.0 97.6 14.8 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 37.6 5.9 536.1 Mexico 56.8 129.6 -56.2 67.9 -16.3 79.6 106.8 -25.4 Venezuela 458.3 417.3 9.8 381.9 20.0 430.0 486.6 -11.6 Argentina 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.6 0.0 -- TOTAL 716.4 757.4 -5.4 686.9 4.3 747.3 735.7 1.6

Asia Brunei 15.0 34.4 -56.3 12.4 21.0 24.8 18.4 34.3 Malaysia 95.8 0.0 -- 63.1 51.7 75.1 59.5 26.2 Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 6.6 -100.0 TOTAL 110.8 34.4 222.3 75.6 46.6 99.8 84.6 18.1 Middle East Neutral zone 91.6 33.0 178.1 101.8 -10.0 83.5 153.4 -45.5 Oman 0.0 9.1 -100.0 32.6 -100.0 16.1 49.8 -67.7 Iran 309.9 241.4 28.3 194.3 59.5 272.1 193.9 40.3 Iraq 346.0 471.1 -26.6 600.3 -42.4 459.0 587.7 -21.9 Qatar 100.3 80.0 25.3 31.0 223.6 107.9 101.8 6.0 Kuwait 345.8 307.9 12.3 265.2 30.4 328.6 359.2 -8.5 S. Arabia 679.3 567.8 19.6 758.7 -10.5 690.4 706.1 -2.2 U.A.E. 333.0 288.6 15.4 281.3 18.4 294.8 312.7 -5.7 Dubai 16.3 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.4 3.2 -26.7 Yemen 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 6.9 -100.0 TOTAL 2222.0 1998.9 11.2 2265.2 -1.9 2254.7 2474.8 -8.9 Europe Albania 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.0 4.1 -2.7 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.0 4.1 -2.7 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 64.2 0.0 -- 32.2 99.5 29.5 28.6 3.3 Kazakhstan 31.9 32.5 -1.9 0.0 -- 25.9 6.5 300.5 TOTAL 96.1 32.5 195.8 32.2 198.5 55.4 35.1 58.1

Africa Nigeria 291.2 527.2 -44.8 483.2 -39.7 353.5 277.8 27.2 Angola 62.0 231.4 -73.2 183.3 -66.1 143.1 164.4 -12.9 Cameroon 0.0 0.0 -- 23.8 -100.0 16.8 11.9 41.3 Congo 0.0 30.3 -100.0 0.0 -- 8.2 0.0 -- Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.4 5.0 -33.1 Egypt 71.2 55.1 29.1 53.3 33.6 39.9 49.6 -19.6 Gabon 0.0 32.5 -100.0 9.8 -100.0 16.4 15.3 7.3 Ghana 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 3.2 -100.0 Sudan 0.0 20.4 -100.0 18.7 -100.0 20.4 5.9 245.7 Eq Guinea 63.6 21.9 190.9 20.1 216.1 23.1 25.0 -7.6 Algeria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.6 7.8 -79.3 Libya 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.4 18.9 -92.5 TOTAL 488.0 918.8 -46.9 792.2 -38.4 627.8 584.8 7.3

CANADA 0.0 20.1 -100.0 0.0 -- 8.6 1.1 713.4 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 3633.3 3762.1 -3.4 3852.0 -5.7 3797.7 3920.1 -3.1 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers have been rounded off after converting them from tonnes into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. Numbers for the previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Tom Hogue)