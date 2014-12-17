NEW DELHI, Dec 17 India's oil imports from Iran fell 19.1 percent from a month
ago to 250,600 barrels per day (bpd) in November, tanker arrival data obtained from trade
sources showed.
The following table shows India's imports from various countries according to tanker
discharge information. Imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Region/ Nov Oct % chg Nov %chg Jan-Nov Jan-Nov %chg
Country 2014 2014 mth/mth 2013 yr/yr 2014 2013 yr/yr
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Latam
Brazil 60.5 90.7 -33.3 92.9 -34.9 82.3 43.7 88.5
Colombia 36.6 110.6 -67.0 145.4 -74.8 105.2 101.9 3.3
Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 34.2 5.4 536.1
Mexico 105.8 56.8 86.3 129.8 -18.5 81.9 108.8 -24.7
Venezuela 599.0 458.3 30.7 341.6 75.3 445.2 473.6 -6.0
Argentina 36.6 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 6.6 0.0 --
TOTAL 838.4 716.4 17.0 709.6 18.1 755.5 733.4 3.0
Asia
Brunei 34.6 15.0 130.5 32.7 5.8 25.6 19.7 30.0
Malaysia 58.2 95.8 -39.2 21.0 176.6 73.6 56.0 31.2
Australia 23.2 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.1 6.0 -65.4
TOTAL 116.0 110.8 4.7 53.8 115.7 101.3 81.8 23.8
Middle East
Neutral zone 35.6 91.6 -61.1 173.5 -79.5 79.2 155.2 -49.0
Oman 0.0 0.0 -- 9.2 -100.0 14.7 46.2 -68.3
Iran 250.6 309.9 -19.1 219.7 14.1 270.1 196.2 37.7
Iraq 393.3 346.0 13.7 447.3 -12.1 453.1 575.1 -21.2
Qatar 63.4 100.3 -36.7 32.6 94.4 103.9 95.6 8.7
Kuwait 330.4 345.8 -4.4 304.9 8.4 328.8 354.4 -7.2
S. Arabia 662.8 679.3 -2.4 634.1 4.5 687.9 699.6 -1.7
U.A.E. 472.2 333.0 41.8 168.9 179.5 310.7 299.8 3.6
Dubai 0.0 16.3 -100.0 0.0 -- 2.2 2.9 -26.7
Yemen 0.0 0.0 -- 66.2 -100.0 0.0 12.2 -100.0
Syria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 --
TOTAL 2208.3 2222.0 -0.6 2056.4 7.4 2250.5 2437.2 -7.7
Europe
Albania 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.7 3.8 -2.7
TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.7 3.8 -2.7
C.I.S.
Azerbaijan 0.0 64.2 -100.0 33.9 -100.0 26.9 29.1 -7.5
Kazakhstan 0.0 31.9 -100.0 0.0 -- 23.6 5.9 300.5
TOTAL 0.0 96.1 -100.0 33.9 -100.0 50.5 35.0 44.3
Africa
Nigeria 458.9 291.2 57.6 348.6 31.7 363.0 284.2 27.7
Angola 162.9 62.0 162.5 287.3 -43.3 144.9 175.4 -17.4
Cameroon 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 15.3 10.8 41.3
Congo 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 7.5 0.0 --
Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.1 4.6 -33.1
Egypt 55.1 71.2 -22.6 70.4 -21.7 41.2 51.5 -19.9
Gabon 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 14.9 13.9 7.3
Ghana 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 2.9 -100.0
Sudan 21.3 0.0 -- 33.7 -36.8 20.5 8.4 143.9
Eq Guinea 0.0 63.6 -100.0 0.0 -- 21.0 22.8 -7.6
Algeria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.5 7.1 -79.3
Libya 0.0 0.0 -- 20.8 -100.0 1.3 19.1 -93.2
TOTAL 698.2 488.0 43.1 760.7 -8.2 634.1 600.6 5.6
CANADA 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 7.8 1.0 713.4
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TOTAL ALL 3860.9 3633.3 6.3 3614.4 6.8 3803.4 3892.7 -2.3
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers have been rounded off after converting them from
tonnes into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne, divided by the
number of days. Numbers for the previous months have been revised.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma)