NEW DELHI, Dec 17 India's oil imports from Iran fell 19.1 percent from a month ago to 250,600 barrels per day (bpd) in November, tanker arrival data obtained from trade sources showed. The following table shows India's imports from various countries according to tanker discharge information. Imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Region/ Nov Oct % chg Nov %chg Jan-Nov Jan-Nov %chg Country 2014 2014 mth/mth 2013 yr/yr 2014 2013 yr/yr ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 60.5 90.7 -33.3 92.9 -34.9 82.3 43.7 88.5 Colombia 36.6 110.6 -67.0 145.4 -74.8 105.2 101.9 3.3 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 34.2 5.4 536.1 Mexico 105.8 56.8 86.3 129.8 -18.5 81.9 108.8 -24.7 Venezuela 599.0 458.3 30.7 341.6 75.3 445.2 473.6 -6.0 Argentina 36.6 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 6.6 0.0 -- TOTAL 838.4 716.4 17.0 709.6 18.1 755.5 733.4 3.0 Asia Brunei 34.6 15.0 130.5 32.7 5.8 25.6 19.7 30.0 Malaysia 58.2 95.8 -39.2 21.0 176.6 73.6 56.0 31.2 Australia 23.2 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.1 6.0 -65.4 TOTAL 116.0 110.8 4.7 53.8 115.7 101.3 81.8 23.8 Middle East Neutral zone 35.6 91.6 -61.1 173.5 -79.5 79.2 155.2 -49.0 Oman 0.0 0.0 -- 9.2 -100.0 14.7 46.2 -68.3 Iran 250.6 309.9 -19.1 219.7 14.1 270.1 196.2 37.7 Iraq 393.3 346.0 13.7 447.3 -12.1 453.1 575.1 -21.2 Qatar 63.4 100.3 -36.7 32.6 94.4 103.9 95.6 8.7 Kuwait 330.4 345.8 -4.4 304.9 8.4 328.8 354.4 -7.2 S. Arabia 662.8 679.3 -2.4 634.1 4.5 687.9 699.6 -1.7 U.A.E. 472.2 333.0 41.8 168.9 179.5 310.7 299.8 3.6 Dubai 0.0 16.3 -100.0 0.0 -- 2.2 2.9 -26.7 Yemen 0.0 0.0 -- 66.2 -100.0 0.0 12.2 -100.0 Syria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 2208.3 2222.0 -0.6 2056.4 7.4 2250.5 2437.2 -7.7 Europe Albania 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.7 3.8 -2.7 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.7 3.8 -2.7 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 0.0 64.2 -100.0 33.9 -100.0 26.9 29.1 -7.5 Kazakhstan 0.0 31.9 -100.0 0.0 -- 23.6 5.9 300.5 TOTAL 0.0 96.1 -100.0 33.9 -100.0 50.5 35.0 44.3 Africa Nigeria 458.9 291.2 57.6 348.6 31.7 363.0 284.2 27.7 Angola 162.9 62.0 162.5 287.3 -43.3 144.9 175.4 -17.4 Cameroon 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 15.3 10.8 41.3 Congo 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 7.5 0.0 -- Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.1 4.6 -33.1 Egypt 55.1 71.2 -22.6 70.4 -21.7 41.2 51.5 -19.9 Gabon 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 14.9 13.9 7.3 Ghana 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 2.9 -100.0 Sudan 21.3 0.0 -- 33.7 -36.8 20.5 8.4 143.9 Eq Guinea 0.0 63.6 -100.0 0.0 -- 21.0 22.8 -7.6 Algeria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.5 7.1 -79.3 Libya 0.0 0.0 -- 20.8 -100.0 1.3 19.1 -93.2 TOTAL 698.2 488.0 43.1 760.7 -8.2 634.1 600.6 5.6 CANADA 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 7.8 1.0 713.4 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 3860.9 3633.3 6.3 3614.4 6.8 3803.4 3892.7 -2.3 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers have been rounded off after converting them from tonnes into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. Numbers for the previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma)