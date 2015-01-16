* India's Iran imports rise to 276,800 bpd vs 195,600 bpd in
2013
* India shipped in 1.4 pct less crude overall in 2014 vs
2013
* India's total Dec oil imports up 9.4 pct from a year ago
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, Jan 16 India imported 42 percent more
Iranian oil last year over 2013 levels as its refiners increased
purchases to take advantage of an easing in sanctions targeting
Tehran's nuclear programme.
The jump came with an end-of-the-year boost as imports in
December surged 84 percent from a year ago to 348,400 barrels
per day (bpd), the highest since March.
Iranian and U.S. officials are meeting in Geneva this week
ahead of talks between Tehran and world powers on Sunday focused
on reaching a final deal to end the sanctions against Iran in
return for curbs to its nuclear programme.
Diplomatic efforts to reach a final agreement last year
failed for a second time in November, and a self-imposed
deadline was extended to June 30 this year.
Tehran says its uranium enrichment programme is for peaceful
purposes only and not aimed at building a weapon.
India - Iran's top oil customer after China - imported
276,800 bpd of oil and condensate last year, compared with
195,600 bpd in 2013, according to tanker arrival data obtained
from trade sources and Thomson Reuters Oil Research & Forecasts.
Indian refiners bought about 39 percent more Iranian oil in
December compared with November, the data also showed.
Annual imports of Iranian oil rose sharply last year as
refiners ramped up purchases in the first quarter to make up for
a big decline in shipments in 2013 as insurers had not extended
coverage for processing oil from the sanctions-hit nation.
Private-refiner Essar Oil was the biggest Indian
client of Iran in 2014, followed by Mangalore Refinery and
Petrochemicals Ltd and Indian Oil Corp.
Iran remained the seventh-biggest oil supplier to India in
2014, while its share in overall purchases rose to 7.3 percent
last year, compared with 5.1 percent in 2013, the data showed.
The current sanctions allow Iran access to some of its
frozen oil revenue overseas and restrict its oil sales at about
1 million to 1.1 million bpd.
Overall, India imported 3.84 million bpd of oil in December,
up 9.4 percent from a year earlier. Imports for the full year
fell 1.4 percent to 3.81 million bpd.
In the January-December period India imported about 3.9
percent more oil from Latin America, with the region accounting
for about 20.1 percent of overall imports, up from about 19.1
percent a year ago.
The Middle East region supplied about 59 percent of India's
oil imports in January to December, compared with 62.3 percent a
year ago.
Africa's share jumped to 16.7 percent from 15.4 percent.
In the fiscal year to March 31, 2014, India cut its imports
from Iran by 15 percent to 220,000 bpd to get a waiver from U.S.
sanctions on the Islamic republic. India's annual oil contracts
with Iran follow the country's April-March fiscal cycle.
In the first nine months of the year to end March 31, 2015,
Indian refiners have shipped in about 250,200 bpd of Iranian
oil, up 41 percent from the same period a year ago.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Tom Hogue)