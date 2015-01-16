Jan 16 India's oil imports from Iran rose 84.3 percent in December from a year ago to about 348,400 barrels per day (bpd). Iran shipments in 2014 jumped 41.5 percent from 2013, tanker arrival data compiled by Reuters from trade sources showed. For a story see:

The table below shows India's oil and condensate imports by country. Volumes are in '000 bpd.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- REGION/ Dec Nov %chg Dec %chg Jan-Dec Jan-Dec %chg COUNTRY 2014 2014 mth/mth 2014 yr/yr 2014 2013 yr/yr ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 268.4 60.5 343.8 88.7 202.7 98.1 47.5 106.6 Colombia 68.0 36.6 85.9 206.1 -67.0 102.1 110.7 -7.8 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 31.3 4.9 536.1 Mexico 69.1 105.8 -34.7 69.5 -0.6 80.9 105.5 -23.3 Venezuela 474.7 599.0 -20.7 406.3 16.8 447.7 467.9 -4.3 Guatemala 0.0 0.0 -- 8.9 -100.0 0.0 0.8 -100.0 Argentina 0.0 36.6 -100.0 0.0 -- 6.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 880.2 838.4 5.0 779.5 12.9 766.1 737.3 3.9

Asia Brunei 46.0 34.6 33.0 18.6 148.0 27.4 19.6 39.5 Malaysia 38.3 58.2 -34.3 57.0 -32.9 70.6 56.1 25.7 Australia 0.0 23.2 -100.0 18.8 -100.0 1.9 7.1 -73.2 TOTAL 84.3 116.0 -27.3 94.3 -10.6 99.8 82.8 20.5

Middle East Neutral Zone 35.2 35.6 -1.1 94.6 -62.8 75.5 150.0 -49.7 Oman 0.0 0.0 -- 43.1 -100.0 13.4 45.9 -70.8 Iran 348.4 250.6 39.0 189.1 84.3 276.8 195.6 41.5 Iraq 583.8 393.3 48.4 414.3 40.9 464.2 561.4 -17.3 Qatar 43.8 63.4 -30.9 85.6 -48.8 98.8 94.7 4.3 Kuwait 247.6 330.4 -25.1 369.2 -32.9 321.9 355.6 -9.5 S. Arabia 714.0 662.8 7.7 629.6 13.4 690.1 693.7 -0.5 U.A.E. 192.6 472.2 -59.2 215.0 -10.4 300.7 292.6 2.8 Dubai 16.2 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.3 2.7 24.5 Yemen 18.3 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.6 11.2 -86.1 TOTAL 2199.8 2208.3 -0.4 2040.5 7.8 2246.2 2403.5 -6.5

Europe Albania 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.4 3.4 -2.7 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.4 3.4 -2.7

C.I.S. Azerbaijan 0.0 0.0 -- 32.8 -100.0 24.6 29.4 -16.3 Kazakhstan 0.0 0.0 -- 31.7 -100.0 21.6 8.1 166.9 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 64.6 -100.0 46.2 37.5 23.2

Africa Nigeria 378.1 458.9 -17.6 300.5 25.8 364.2 285.6 27.6 Angola 93.8 162.9 -42.4 31.5 198.1 140.6 163.2 -13.9 Cameroon 32.1 0.0 -- 22.5 42.4 16.7 11.8 41.5 Congo 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 6.8 0.0 -- Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.8 4.2 -33.1 Egypt 75.4 55.1 36.8 71.0 6.1 44.1 53.1 -16.9 Gabon 30.4 0.0 -- 51.4 -40.7 16.2 17.1 -5.0 Ghana 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 2.7 -100.0 Sudan 0.0 21.3 -100.0 20.5 -100.0 18.7 9.4 98.7 Eq Guinea 31.1 0.0 -- 31.2 -0.4 21.9 23.5 -6.8 Algeria 31.2 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.0 6.5 -38.6 Libya 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.2 17.5 -93.2 TOTAL 672.0 698.2 -3.8 528.7 27.1 637.3 594.5 7.2

Canada 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 7.1 0.9 713.4 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL ALL 3836.3 3860.9 -0.6 3507.5 9.4 3806.2 3860.0 -1.4 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne and dividing by the number of days. Numbers for the previous months may have been revised (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Tom Hogue)