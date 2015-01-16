Jan 16 India's oil imports from Iran rose 84.3 percent in December from a year
ago to about 348,400 barrels per day (bpd). Iran shipments in 2014 jumped 41.5 percent from
2013, tanker arrival data compiled by Reuters from trade sources showed. For a story see:
The table below shows India's oil and condensate imports by country. Volumes are in '000
bpd.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
REGION/ Dec Nov %chg Dec %chg Jan-Dec Jan-Dec %chg
COUNTRY 2014 2014 mth/mth 2014 yr/yr 2014 2013 yr/yr
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Latam
Brazil 268.4 60.5 343.8 88.7 202.7 98.1 47.5 106.6
Colombia 68.0 36.6 85.9 206.1 -67.0 102.1 110.7 -7.8
Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 31.3 4.9 536.1
Mexico 69.1 105.8 -34.7 69.5 -0.6 80.9 105.5 -23.3
Venezuela 474.7 599.0 -20.7 406.3 16.8 447.7 467.9 -4.3
Guatemala 0.0 0.0 -- 8.9 -100.0 0.0 0.8 -100.0
Argentina 0.0 36.6 -100.0 0.0 -- 6.0 0.0 --
TOTAL 880.2 838.4 5.0 779.5 12.9 766.1 737.3 3.9
Asia
Brunei 46.0 34.6 33.0 18.6 148.0 27.4 19.6 39.5
Malaysia 38.3 58.2 -34.3 57.0 -32.9 70.6 56.1 25.7
Australia 0.0 23.2 -100.0 18.8 -100.0 1.9 7.1 -73.2
TOTAL 84.3 116.0 -27.3 94.3 -10.6 99.8 82.8 20.5
Middle East
Neutral Zone 35.2 35.6 -1.1 94.6 -62.8 75.5 150.0 -49.7
Oman 0.0 0.0 -- 43.1 -100.0 13.4 45.9 -70.8
Iran 348.4 250.6 39.0 189.1 84.3 276.8 195.6 41.5
Iraq 583.8 393.3 48.4 414.3 40.9 464.2 561.4 -17.3
Qatar 43.8 63.4 -30.9 85.6 -48.8 98.8 94.7 4.3
Kuwait 247.6 330.4 -25.1 369.2 -32.9 321.9 355.6 -9.5
S. Arabia 714.0 662.8 7.7 629.6 13.4 690.1 693.7 -0.5
U.A.E. 192.6 472.2 -59.2 215.0 -10.4 300.7 292.6 2.8
Dubai 16.2 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.3 2.7 24.5
Yemen 18.3 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.6 11.2 -86.1
TOTAL 2199.8 2208.3 -0.4 2040.5 7.8 2246.2 2403.5 -6.5
Europe
Albania 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.4 3.4 -2.7
TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.4 3.4 -2.7
C.I.S.
Azerbaijan 0.0 0.0 -- 32.8 -100.0 24.6 29.4 -16.3
Kazakhstan 0.0 0.0 -- 31.7 -100.0 21.6 8.1 166.9
TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 64.6 -100.0 46.2 37.5 23.2
Africa
Nigeria 378.1 458.9 -17.6 300.5 25.8 364.2 285.6 27.6
Angola 93.8 162.9 -42.4 31.5 198.1 140.6 163.2 -13.9
Cameroon 32.1 0.0 -- 22.5 42.4 16.7 11.8 41.5
Congo 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 6.8 0.0 --
Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.8 4.2 -33.1
Egypt 75.4 55.1 36.8 71.0 6.1 44.1 53.1 -16.9
Gabon 30.4 0.0 -- 51.4 -40.7 16.2 17.1 -5.0
Ghana 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 2.7 -100.0
Sudan 0.0 21.3 -100.0 20.5 -100.0 18.7 9.4 98.7
Eq Guinea 31.1 0.0 -- 31.2 -0.4 21.9 23.5 -6.8
Algeria 31.2 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.0 6.5 -38.6
Libya 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.2 17.5 -93.2
TOTAL 672.0 698.2 -3.8 528.7 27.1 637.3 594.5 7.2
Canada 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 7.1 0.9 713.4
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TOTAL ALL 3836.3 3860.9 -0.6 3507.5 9.4 3806.2 3860.0 -1.4
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them
into barrels using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne and dividing by the number of
days. Numbers for the previous months may have been revised
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Tom Hogue)