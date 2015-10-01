* Indian refiners to pay second instalment
* India cleared first tranche of $700 mln on Wednesday
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, Oct. 1 India will pay the second
tranche of $700 million in oil dues to Iran on Oct. 12, sources
said, within weeks of paying a similar amount after a July deal
that set the roadmap for the lifting of sanctions aimed at
Tehran's nuclear activities.
Iran in August asked India to release $1.4 billion of the
payments it was owed in two equal instalment, the first of which
was paid on Wednesday.
The payment by the Indian refiners this month will be
similar to the first instalment, sources said on Thursday.
India is Iran's biggest oil client after China, although New
Delhi has reduced purchases under pressure from the sanctions.
As of end-August, Indian refiners owed about $6.6 billion to
Iran. Partial payments have been allowed since early 2014.
Toughened sanctions put in place in early 2012 halved Iran's
oil exports and strangled its oil revenue, crippling its economy
and finally bringing it to the negotiating table.
The sanctions are widely expected to be terminated in 2016
if Iran complies with the terms of the deal agreed on July 14.
In the first payment by Indian refiners this week, Essar Oil
paid $335 million, followed by $300 million from
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd, $62 million
by Indian Oil Corp and $3 million by Hindustan
Petroleum Corp.
Indian refiners have been depositing 45 percent of their oil
payments to Iran in rupees with UCO Bank since 2012. Tehran uses
the funds, currently more than 170 billion Indian rupees ($2.6
billion), for importing non-sanctioned goods from New Delhi.
Refiners have been holding the remainder after a route to
pay for oil through Turkey's Halkbank was stopped in
2013 under pressure from sanctions, although payment of some of
those funds was allowed after an initial temporary deal.
The sources said HPCL-Mittal Energy (HMEL), which last made
purchases from Iran in 2013, will not participate in the payment
of the second instalment.
Tehran is now India's seventh-biggest supplier of oil, down
from the No. 2 spot in the pre-sanctions era.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)