By Nidhi Verma
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI May 2 India's oil imports from Iran
rose 48.8 percent in April from a year ago as refiners bought
more crude after the lifting of sanctions against the OPEC
producer, although the purchases were down from a multi-year
high hit the previous month.
Refiners in the world's third-largest crude importer took in
393,000 barrels per day (bpd) of Iranian oil in April, the first
month of the new contract year, according to preliminary tanker
arrival data from trade sources and ship-tracking services on
the Thomson Reuters terminal.
The April shipments were down 22.4 percent from Iranian
volumes in March, when imports from Tehran topped 500,000 bpd to
reach the highest level in at least five years.
India's oil imports from Iran are set to surge to a
seven-year high in the year that began April 1, industry sources
said early last month, with the nation's state-owned and private
refiners together buying at least 400,000 bpd.
Part of India's recent resurgence in Iranian purchases comes
from Reliance Industries, operator of the world's
biggest refining complex, which in March took oil from Iran for
the first time in six years for its plant in western India.
The private refiner, however, did not take any parcel from
Tehran in April, accounting for most of the drop from the
previous month. Its purchases in March were done under spot
deals, although it is looking to sign up for long-term supplies
from Iran.
Another private refiner, Essar Oil, was the
biggest buyer of Iranian oil in April, shipping in about 181,300
bpd, followed by Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd
with about 110,200 bpd, and Indian Oil Corp
with 101,400 bpd, the shipping and terminal data showed.
In the first four month of 2016 India's Iran oil imports
more than doubled to 322,500 bpd, the data showed, in comparison
with 160,500 bpd in the same period last year.
India's oil imports from Iran are expected to surge in
coming months, when refiners Hindustan Petroleum Corp
and Bharat Petroleum Corp begin lifting Iranian oil.
State-run HPCL and BPCL have agreed a 20,000 bpd contract
each with National Iranian Oil Co, but the two are waiting for
further clarity on insurance for plants processing Iranian oil.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Tom Hogue)