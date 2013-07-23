* Essar Oil was Iran's only Indian client in June -trade
* India's June Iran imports drop 59.4 pct y/y -tanker data
* Asian imports from Iran in June likely down more than a
third
* Top Asia buyers' H1 imports from Iran likely down a fifth
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, July 23 India's imports of crude oil
from Iran more than halved in June from a year ago, as refiner
Essar Oil became the only remaining Indian client of
the sanctions-hit country, tanker data obtained by Reuters
showed.
India's imports for June fell about 60 percent on an annual
basis, pointing to imports from Iran's top four customers -
China, Japan, India and South Korea - of around 860,000 barrels
per day (bpd) for the month, down more than a third on the year.
That would be the lowest for Iran's top four buyers since
April, when big drop-offs in barrels shipped into India and
Japan cut the total to 635,750 bpd, the smallest in decades.
U.S. and European Union sanctions aimed at Iran's disputed
nuclear programme are costing Tehran billions of dollars per
month. And U.S. lawmakers want to toughen them further, with the
goal of reducing Iran's oil shipments to 500,000 bpd or less.
"The downturn year-on-year of Iranian crude imports will
continue," said Praveen Kumar, who heads the South Asia oil and
gas team at consultancy FGE.
"Everyone was waiting for the elections (in Iran) to happen
and hoping that the new president will be more open to coming
back to the negotiating table ... but we don't think there is
going to be a breakthrough," Kumar said.
Western countries believe Iran's nuclear programme is aimed
at making a bomb, while Iran says it is for peaceful purposes.
Iran's president-elect, Hassan Rouhani, who takes office
next month, pledged in June to be more transparent on the
nuclear programme but no immediate curtailment of its uranium
enrichment is expected.
Indian imports from Iran dropped to 140,800 bpd in June,
down 45 percent from May, data from trade sources on tanker
arrivals shows.
India's imports from Iran dropped in the first half of the
year to 211,400 bpd, down more than 42 percent from the same
period in 2012, according to the data.
A Reuters estimate of June crude imports from Iran by Asian
buyers is based on the Indian tanker data, earlier data on
Chinese and South Korean oil imports, and an assumption that
Japan imported about 200,000 bpd last month.
The figure for Japan, which reports its full oil import data
for June next week, is close to its average daily shipments of
Iranian crude for the year ended March 31.
Similar calculations and assumptions put Asia's imports of
Iranian oil at about 975,280 bpd for the first half of 2013,
down just over a fifth from a year ago.
Iran's share of total Indian oil imports dropped to 5.4
percent in the first half, down from more than 10 percent from
last year, the tanker arrival data also showed.
Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Mangalore Refinery
and Petrochemicals halted their Iranian oil purchases
in April amid difficulties securing insurance for refineries
processing oil from the sanctions-hit country.
Last month, Washington granted its third 180-day waiver on
sanctions applied to Asian countries, including India, China and
South Korea, for significantly reducing Iranian oil imports in
the six months through May.
Japan won its third six-month waiver in March as part of a
different review process. Japan's renewal will come up in
September, while the waivers for the other Asian buyers will
come up in November-December.
India imported nearly 66 percent more oil from Latin America
in the January to June period as it cut its dependence on Iran.
The region accounted for about 19 percent of India's overall
imports, up from 12.6 percent in the same period a year ago.
Overall, Asia's third-largest economy shipped in 14 percent
more oil in June than a year ago, while Indian imports for the
January-June period rose 9.7 percent, the data showed.
(Additional reporting by Florence Tan in SINGAPORE; Editing by
Clarence Fernandez and Tom Hogue)