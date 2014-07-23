NEW DELHI, July 23 India's oil imports from Iran fell by a quarter in June from May to 167,300 barrels per day (bpd), tanker arrival data compiled by Reuters from trade sources showed. Shipments in the first half of the year rose by a third from the same period in 2013.

For a story, see: The following table shows India's imports from various countries according to tanker discharge information. Imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ REGION/ JUNE MAY %CHG JUNE %CHG JAN-JUNE JAN-JUNE %CHG COUNTRY 2014 2014 YR/YR 2013 YR/YR 2014 2013 YR/YR ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 49.2 111.9 -56.0 22.8 116.0 85.6 36.3 136.0 Colombia 71.9 10.2 603.4 70.2 2.5 130.1 99.3 31.1 Ecuador 83.0 114.3 -27.4 0.0 -- 39.3 4.5 779.6 Mexico 96.9 62.8 54.3 136.1 -28.8 82.4 116.7 -29.4 Venezuela 477.9 338.0 41.4 421.5 13.4 386.3 489.5 -21.1 Argentina 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 6.1 0.0 -- TOTAL 778.8 637.2 22.2 650.6 19.7 729.9 746.2 -2.2 Asia Brunei 35.6 14.6 144.0 43.7 -18.4 22.9 19.0 20.7 Malaysia 56.2 53.4 5.3 72.2 -22.2 83.2 69.0 20.6 Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 5.9 -100.0 TOTAL 91.8 68.0 35.1 115.9 -20.8 106.2 93.8 13.1 Middle East Neutral Zone 36.7 137.4 -73.3 188.3 -80.5 106.9 135.2 -21.0 Oman 38.1 42.2 -9.8 0.0 -- 19.2 29.9 -35.9 Iran 167.3 221.6 -24.5 140.8 18.8 281.0 211.4 32.9 Iraq 443.9 529.9 -16.2 606.4 -26.8 489.4 590.3 -17.1 Qatar 82.5 179.4 -54.0 112.6 -26.7 129.9 100.6 29.2 Kuwait 344.7 273.2 26.2 438.5 -21.4 336.8 406.9 -17.2 Saudi Arabia 596.3 746.4 -20.1 601.5 -0.9 731.0 703.2 4.0 UAE 303.6 250.6 21.2 360.4 -15.8 268.7 285.1 -5.8 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 16.0 -100.0 1.2 2.6 -55.4 Yemen 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 8.8 -100.0 TOTAL 2013.1 2380.7 -15.4 2464.5 -18.3 2364.1 2474.0 -4.4 Europe Albania 20.5 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 6.8 0.0 -- TOTAL 20.5 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 6.8 0.0 -- C.I.S. Azerbaijan 0.0 95.4 -100.0 34.0 -100.0 33.0 31.2 5.6 Kazakhstan 33.0 0.0 -- 65.5 -49.7 21.9 10.9 101.3 TOTAL 33.0 95.4 -65.5 99.6 -66.9 54.9 42.1 30.3 Africa Nigeria 269.7 366.0 -26.3 289.2 -6.8 335.5 230.3 45.7 Angola 160.9 162.4 -0.9 124.8 29.0 157.3 154.7 1.6 Cameroon 22.3 54.6 -59.1 23.6 -5.4 17.0 11.8 43.4 Congo 0.0 30.4 -100.0 0.0 -- 5.2 0.0 -- Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 8.4 -100.0 Egypt 18.3 17.8 3.2 78.8 -76.7 27.4 49.8 -45.0 Gabon 0.0 47.7 -100.0 20.7 -100.0 9.9 16.7 -40.7 Ghana 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 5.4 -100.0 Sudan 42.8 55.9 -23.4 0.0 -- 27.2 0.0 -- Eq. Guinea 21.8 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 17.5 38.6 -54.6 Algeria 0.0 0.0 -- 23.8 -100.0 2.7 7.7 -64.7 Libya 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.4 31.8 -92.5 TOTAL 535.9 734.8 -27.1 561.0 -4.5 602.0 555.2 8.4 Canada 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 11.1 1.8 525.6 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 3473.0 3916.1 -11.3 3891.6 -10.8 3874.9 3913.1 -1.0 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers have been rounded off after converting them from tonnes into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. Numbers for the previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Tom Hogue)