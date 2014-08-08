Aug 8 India's oil imports from Iran rose by about 26 percent in July from June to 210,300 barrels per day (bpd), tanker arrival data compiled by Reuters from trade sources showed.

Shipments in the first seven months of the year rose by about 46 percent from the same period in 2013.

For a story, see:

The following table shows India's imports from various countries according to tanker discharge information. Imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Region/ July June %chg July %chg Jan-July Jan-July %chg Country 2014 2013 mth/mth 2013 yr/yr 2014 2013 yr/yr ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Latam Brazil 24.3 49.2 -50.7 22.2 9.3 76.6 34.2 124.0 Colombia 0.0 71.9 -100.0 70.3 -100.0 111.1 95.0 16.9 Ecuador 68.4 83.0 -17.6 0.0 -- 43.6 3.8 1041.4 Mexico 60.7 96.9 -37.3 62.5 -2.8 79.3 108.8 -27.1 Venezuela 628.1 477.9 31.4 480.0 30.9 421.7 488.1 -13.6 Argentina 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.2 0.0 -- TOTAL 781.4 778.8 0.3 635.0 23.1 737.4 729.9 1.0 Asia Brunei 18.8 35.6 -47.3 7.8 141.2 22.3 17.4 28.6 Malaysia 60.5 56.2 7.6 46.8 29.3 79.9 65.7 21.5 Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 13.8 -100.0 0.0 7.0 -100.0 TOTAL 79.2 91.8 -13.7 68.3 16.0 102.2 90.1 13.4 Middle East Neutral zone 15.3 36.7 -58.3 181.8 -91.6 93.5 142.0 -34.2 Oman 37.2 38.1 -2.3 70.1 -46.9 21.8 35.8 -39.1 Iran 210.3 167.3 25.7 35.5 492.7 270.6 185.7 45.8 Iraq 552.5 443.9 24.5 484.5 14.0 498.6 574.9 -13.3 Qatar 54.6 82.5 -33.8 154.4 -64.6 118.9 108.5 9.7 Kuwait 314.6 344.7 -8.7 290.4 8.4 333.6 389.8 -14.4 S. Arabia 577.7 596.3 -3.1 746.8 -22.6 708.6 709.6 -0.1 U.A.E. 290.7 303.6 -4.3 471.4 -38.3 271.9 312.4 -12.9 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 16.2 -100.0 1.0 4.6 -78.2 Yemen 0.0 0.0 -- 16.5 -100.0 0.0 9.9 -100.0 Syria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 2052.9 2013.1 2.0 2467.5 -16.8 2318.6 2473.1 -6.2 Europe Albania 0.0 20.5 -100.0 0.0 -- 5.8 0.0 -- TOTAL 0.0 20.5 -100.0 0.0 -- 5.8 0.0 -- C.I.S Azerbaijan 32.8 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 33.0 26.7 23.6 Kazakhstan 0.0 33.0 -100.0 0.0 -- 18.7 9.3 101.3 TOTAL 32.8 33.0 -0.4 0.0 -- 51.6 35.9 43.7 Africa Nigeria 337.9 269.7 25.3 328.5 2.9 335.8 244.6 37.3 Angola 146.1 160.9 -9.2 210.7 -30.6 155.6 162.9 -4.5 Cameroon 65.6 22.3 194.0 0.0 -- 24.1 10.1 138.5 Congo 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.4 0.0 -- Chad 32.9 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.8 7.2 -33.1 Egypt 53.2 18.3 190.4 35.7 49.3 31.2 47.7 -34.7 Gabon 41.0 0.0 -- 31.2 31.3 14.4 18.8 -23.2 Ghana 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 4.6 -100.0 Sudan 21.1 42.8 -50.7 0.0 -- 26.3 0.0 -- Eq. Guinea 39.9 21.8 83.4 0.0 -- 20.8 32.9 -36.9 Algeria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.3 6.6 -64.7 Libya 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.0 27.2 -92.5 TOTAL 737.8 535.9 37.7 606.0 21.7 621.9 562.6 10.5 CANADA 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 9.5 1.5 525.6 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 3684.2 3473.0 6.1 3776.8 -2.5 3847.0 3893.2 -1.2 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers have been rounded off after converting them from tonnes into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. Numbers for the previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Tom Hogue)