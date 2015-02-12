NEW DELHI, Feb 12 India's oil imports from Iran declined 34 percent in January from a year ago to about 273,500 barrels per day, data compiled by Reuters showed. For a story see: The following table shows India's imports by country according to tanker discharge information. Imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd. --------------------------------------------------------------------- REGION/ JAN DEC %CHG JAN %CHG COUNTRY 2015 2014 MTH/MTH 2014 YR/YR --------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 89.1 302.1 -70.5 144.6 -38.4 Colombia 103.7 68.0 52.6 119.1 -12.9 Ecuador 36.0 0.0 -- 35.1 2.7 Mexico 167.2 69.1 142.0 140.8 18.8 Venezuela 547.6 474.7 15.3 328.3 66.8 TOTAL 943.6 913.9 3.3 767.9 22.9 Asia Brunei 15.2 46.0 -67.0 18.2 -16.4 Malaysia 91.1 38.3 138.1 38.0 139.4 TOTAL 106.3 84.3 26.1 56.2 89.0 Middle East Neutral zone 43.2 35.2 22.8 124.3 -65.2 Iran 273.5 348.4 -21.5 412.0 -33.6 Iraq 612.0 640.8 -4.5 372.4 64.3 Qatar 111.6 43.8 154.9 73.2 52.5 Kuwait 315.8 247.6 27.5 325.1 -2.8 S. Arabia 728.6 714.0 2.0 673.0 8.3 U.A.E. 361.0 192.6 87.5 202.9 78.0 Dubai 0.0 16.2 -100.0 6.9 -100.0 Yemen 32.0 18.3 75.2 0.0 -- TOTAL 2477.8 2256.9 9.8 2189.8 13.2 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 32.7 0.0 -- 32.9 -0.6 Kazakhstan 0.0 0.0 -- 31.9 -100.0 TOTAL 32.7 0.0 -- 64.8 -49.5 Africa Nigeria 306.2 378.1 -19.0 368.1 -16.8 Angola 425.0 93.8 353.3 155.3 173.6 Cameron 31.2 32.1 -2.8 0.0 -- Congo 30.6 0.0 -- 0.0 -- Egypt 55.4 75.4 -26.6 35.6 55.6 Gabon 0.0 30.4 -100.0 0.0 -- Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 20.5 -100.0 Eq Guinea 32.7 31.1 5.2 0.0 -- Algeria 29.9 31.2 -4.0 0.0 -- Libya 0.0 0.0 -- 14.0 -100.0 TOTAL 911.0 672.0 35.6 593.6 53.5 Canada 0.0 0.0 -- 14.2 -100.0 --------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 4471.5 3927.1 13.9 3686.6 21.3 --------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting to barrels using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne and dividing by the number of days. Numbers for the previous months may have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Tom Hogue)