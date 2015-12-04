By Nidhi Verma
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Dec 4 India's oil imports from Iran
fell for the fourth straight month in November to touch an
eight-month low, preliminary tanker arrival data obtained by
Reuters shows, as its two biggest buyers cut purchases to meet
annual targets.
Western sanctions against Iran's controversial nuclear
programme limits the Gulf country's oil exports to 1-1.1 million
barrels per day (bpd), with buyers such as India curbing annual
purchases to 220,000 bpd.
But India, the world's fourth biggest oil consumer, has been
stepping up purchases of cheaper crude from regions including
the Asia-Pacific and Latin America.
The country's year-on-year imports from Iran fell nearly 45
percent to about 138,100 bpd in November - a 24 percent drop
from October, according to the data and a report compiled by
Thomson Reuters Oil Research and Forecasts.
Private refiner Essar Oil's purchases tanked by
more than three-quarters to about 1 million barrels, while
imports by the other big buyer, Mangalore Refinery and
Petrochemicals Ltd, declined to about 2 million
barrels.
Occasional buyer Indian Oil Corp, the country's
biggest refiner, bought 1 million barrels in November. The
company has an annual contract to buy an average 25,000 bpd.
India's January-November imports from Iran shrank by about a
quarter to 206,000 bpd, dragged down by deep cuts in shipments
by New Delhi in the first quarter of 2015 under pressure from
the United States to keep its imports within the limits of
sanctions.
In the first eight months of the current fiscal year that
began in April imports are down by about 1 percent at 235,400
bpd.
Previously OPEC's No. 2 producer, Iran is now trying to
recoup market share lost due to the sanctions and has extended
crude deals with the top two Chinese buyers into 2016 while
initiating talks with other potential buyers.
Asian imports of Iranian oil fell to the lowest level in two
years in October as most of Iran's biggest crude buyers held off
from increasing purchases after a July agreement that would
grant relief to Iran from sanctions early next year if it curbs
its nuclear programme.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Joseph Radford)