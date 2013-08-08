* India may provide 20 bln rupees as "facility/sovereign
guarantee"
* To allow refiners to obtain cover from non-Indian insurers
By Nidhi Verma and Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI, Aug 8 India is thinking of providing
a 20 billion rupee ($327 million) state guarantee to back local
insurance for refineries that use Iranian oil and therefore
cannot get foreign cover due to Western sanctions, an industry
source said.
The government has previously ruled out such a guarantee but
a drop in India's currency to record lows means it is keen to
boost oil imports from Iran, which has agreed to be paid in
rupees, as dollar-priced oil imports have grown more expensive.
The finance ministry is now willing to consider covering
half of a planned total 40 billion rupee fund for underwriting
such insurance, to which the oil ministry and local insurers
would contribute 10 billion rupees each.
The finance ministry decided to consider a
"facility/sovereign guarantee" of 20 billion rupees at a meeting
chaired by the financial services secretary on July 31, the
source said on Thursday.
A finance ministry spokesperson declined to comment.
Two state-run refiners have had to halt imports from Iran
since April because of problems in securing insurance for their
refineries. That helped cut India's imports from Iran by more
than half in June.
Sanctions imposed by Washington and the European Union to
dissuade Iran from pursuing its nuclear programme have pushed
Tehran into accepting payment in rupees, which are not freely
traded, for some of its oil. India will soon start settling all
its trade with Iran in rupees.
If the finance ministry suggestion goes ahead, Indian
refiners would be able to take up local insurance backed by
Indian reinsurer General Insurance Corp (GIC), which can tap the
government fund and sovereign guarantee.
India had been depending on European markets to hedge its
risk but European reinsurers have added a clause in contracts
with Indian firms that meant claims arising during processing of
Iranian oil would not be met.
The finance ministry plans to allow refiners to take up
insurance cover from companies outside India, as well as
domestic providers, if they are not limited by that clause, the
source said.
State-run refiner MRPL, which used to be Iran's
biggest Indian client until insurance problems prompted it to
stop purchases in April, has already indicated that it will
resume Iranian imports from this month.
Iranian insurers have offered to cover Indian refiners
processing its crude, but Indian companies may be reluctant to
accept for fear of being exposed to the sanctions.
For shipping, Iran has offered sovereign guarantees of up to
$1 billion for its containers and crude oil vessels.
Existing sanctions have already reduced OPEC member Iran's
oil exports by more than half from pre-sanction levels of about
2.2 million barrels per day (bpd), costing Tehran billions of
dollars a month in lost revenue.
The U.S. House of Representatives earlier this month passed
a bill aiming to cut Iran's oil exports by another 1 million bpd
over a year to near zero.