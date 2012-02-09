NEW DELHI Feb 9 Payments for Indian tea
exports to Iran are facing problems, India's trade secretary
said on Thursday, the latest snag in trade between the two
countries that is under mounting pressure from a new wave of
Western sanctions against Tehran.
Rahul Khullar also said he saw scope for exporting wheat,
pharmaceuticals, steel and more rice to Iran.
India is considering stepping up exports in a range of
goods, including farm products such as wheat and rice, to settle
part of its oil dues to Iran.
New U.S. and European sanctions have made it tough for Asian
importers to pay for Iran's oil.
The payments row has already triggered problems as Iranian
buyers have defaulted on about 200,000 tonnes of rice from their
top supplier India.
