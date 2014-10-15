* Payment would be made by Monday
* Refiner MRPL to pay $183 mln, Essar Oil $172 mln
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, Oct 15 Iran has sought payment of
$400 million from India under an interim deal with six world
powers that allows the OPEC nation to recover part of its
overseas frozen oil revenues, industry sources said in
Wednesday.
Iran and the United States, China, France, Germany, Britain
and Russia agreed in July to extend a six-month interim accord
until Nov. 24 after they failed to meet a July 20 deadline for
reaching a long-term deal to end their nuclear dispute.
Nuclear talks are due to resume on Wednesday in Vienna. The
six powers want Iran to scale back its uranium enrichment
programme to ensure it cannot produce nuclear bombs. Iran says
the programme is for peaceful purposes.
In return for continuing action to curb its nuclear
programme, Iran during the four-month extension has been granted
access to $2.8 billion of its funds held in foreign banks, in
addition to $4.2 billion paid between January and July.
Tehran has already received $1 billion from Japan under the
interim deal, state news agency IRNA reported last month.
"I think payment to Iran would be cleared by Friday or by
Monday as the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) will have to notify
the exchange rate and it also has to buy dollars for further
payments," said one of the sources.
The sources declined to be named due to the sensitivity of
the matter. The payments would be made using an existing
mechanism that foresees a series of back-to-back transactions in
different currencies that are initially channelled through the
RBI.
On receipt of the funds from refiners, the RBI would buy
dollars from authorised dealers. It would instruct the Federal
Reserve to transfer dollars to the United Arab Emirates' central
bank account there, after confirmation that Iran had received a
final payment in dirhams from Abu Dhabi.
According to the plan, India's Mangalore Refinery and
Petrochemicals Ltd would pay about $183 million, Essar
Oil Corp $172 million, Indian Oil Corp $41
million and Hindustan Petroleum $4 million, the sources said.
Iran's top oil client after China, India has imported 38
percent more oil from Tehran in the first nine months of this
year than in the same period last year, tanker data obtained by
Reuters show.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Jason
Neely)