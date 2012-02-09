(Adds details, quotes)
NEW DELHI Feb 9 Indian tea exports to
Iran are facing payment hurdles, the trade secretary said on
Thursday, the latest sign that Western sanctions are biting the
Islamic Republic which is struggling to pay to keep its trade
flowing.
Tehran's trade problems have been triggered by U.S.
sanctions targeting Iran's central bank and the European Union
deciding to ban Iran crude imports in an effort to force the
country to abandon a suspected nuclear weapons programme.
While Asian buyers have cut crude imports from Iran due to
payment issues, the sanctions have helped plunge the rial and
raise costs of imports for Tehran. The sanctions have also made
it more difficult for Dubai-based middlemen to process payments.
The payments row has already triggered problems as Iranian
buyers have defaulted on about 200,000 tonnes of rice from their
top supplier India.
Payment problems have also seen Malaysia halting palm oil
exports to Iran.
"There were just handful, or a clutch of rice payments which
are stuck ... more important than the rice payment is the tea
payment," Indian Trade Secretary Rahul Khullar said.
"Private traders are not dumb. They stop exports when the
payment system run into trouble. The actual shipments of rice to
Iran are much lower than they had been in previous years,"
Khullar said referring to rice exports.
"There are a handful of guys ... who have actually exported,
whose payment settlement has got stuck in transit because of the
change in the settlement system."
Rahul Khullar also said he saw scope for exporting wheat,
pharmaceuticals, steel and more rice to Iran.
India is considering stepping up exports in a range of
goods, including farm products such as wheat and rice, to settle
part of its oil dues to Iran.
(Reporting by Matthias Williams; writing by Krittivas
Mukherjee; editing by Malini Menon)