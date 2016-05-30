BRIEF-India's Punjab National Bank posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 2.62 billion rupees versus net loss of 53.67 billion rupees year ago
NEW DELHI May 30 The Reserve Bank of India wants refiners to restrict dollar buying to $500 million a week to clear their oil dues to Iran in order to avoid downward pressure on the rupee currency, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.
Refiners that owed about $6.5 billion to Iran have so far cleared $770 million in euros for Iran through Turkey's Halkbank . State-run Union Bank of India facilitated the payments to National Iranian Oil Co (NIOC). (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editin by Douglas Busvine)
* Net profit for full year ending March 2017 at 13.25 billion rupees