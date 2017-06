NEW DELHI Feb 9 A payment problem over Indian rice exports to Iran will "unlock itself" once the trade settlement mechanism gets sorted out, India's trade secretary Rahul Khullar said on Thursday.

Iranian buyers have defaulted on payments for about 200,000 tonnes of rice from their top supplier India, a sign of the mounting pressure on Tehran from a new wave of Western sanctions.

India and Iran are seeking alternative payment mechanisms to settle their trade after existing conduits have either been scrapped or become vulnerable in the face of the sanctions. (Reporting by Matthias Williams; editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)