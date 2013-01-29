CHENNAI, India Jan 30 The eight Indian crew
members on board the MV Amina had no inkling they were trapped
on the frontline of the West's economic war against Iran.
All experienced seamen, they joined the Iranian-flagged
cargo ship last year. Within months, they were caught up in a
fight to prevent the ship fleeing to international waters to
escape port arrest in Sri Lanka. Having disobeyed the captain's
orders to weigh anchor, their courage turned to fear.
"The captain taunted us that if you fall in the water I will
give a report that says that you tried to commit suicide," said
42-year-old Jesuraj, a foreman of the ship, speaking to Reuters
after he and the others eventually made their way home.
"We had a lifeboat on standby and were ready to escape if
required. We slept with our life jackets with the hope that if
the ship did leave for Iran we would jump off and try to get the
attention of some fishing boat."
For a few miserable weeks, this was life on the sharp edge
of a sanctions regime that has battered the Iranian economy and
squeezed the shipping fleet it relies on for commerce, cutting
off funds that the West says could be ploughed into expensive
nuclear arms programmes.
The Indians left the ship after authorities intervened,
returned their confiscated passports and took them ashore in Sri
Lanka.
Subsequently, the Amina was fired on by Sri Lanka's navy
when it tried to make another getaway. A few days later, the
Iranian captain took advantage of rough seas to flee, bringing
the ship into Iran's Bandar Abbas port last week.
"We weren't able to sleep at night," said Harpreet Singh
Sahota, 25, who worked as a helmsman on the Amina. "We felt
paranoid and threatened all the time. We were desperate to get
off the ship," he said in an interview in the Indian city of
Mumbai.
The Amina was one of four ships ordered taken over by
Germany's DVB Bank for defaulting on a loan, all of
them dry bulk carriers mainly used for Iran's food grain
imports.
Two of the other ships ordered re-possessed by DVB are
anchored off Iran, while the fourth has been held in the
northern Chinese port of Qinhuangdao. It is unlikely any can
sail in international waters in the near future without threat
of arrest.
According to court documents seen by Reuters in Singapore,
Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL), Iran's biggest
cargo carrier, owes DVB Bank more than $50 million after it
halted monthly loan repayments for the four panamax dry bulk
carriers in October 2011.
Revenues of IRISL and other Iranian ship operators are being
squeezed by the effects of the sanctions, which include an EU
ban on some maritime insurance; the exit from Iran of firms that
certify ships, which is vital to ports; and the de-flagging of
vessels from international registries.
BAD FOOD, NEW NAME
All this was unknown at the time to the Indian crew members
aboard the Amina, although they said salaries were always paid
2-3 months late. A crew of Filipinos who preceded the Indians
had already had a standoff with the captain over wage payments.
The Indians said the food was also the worst they'd ever
eaten aboard a ship, and there was not enough of it.
When anchored off Sri Lanka, meat and eggs were rationed
out, said Anand Nalla, a 39-year-old engineer from India's
southern state of Andhra Pradesh.
"Even the Iranian crew didn't like the food and they prayed
that they reach Iran safely without dying of hunger along the
way," he said.
The eight Indians came aboard the ship at Luhua Shan, the
Chinese island port near Shanghai, from early to late 2012,
joining 16 Iranian crew members.
At first, everything seemed normal.
But the new crew came to learn that the ship had been
waiting for months to get new cargo. Many foreign companies have
severed ties to Iranian shipping, scared that they could lose
contracts with American businesses if they help Tehran get
around the sanctions.
The ship changed its name in October, when the ship was
anchored at Luhua Shan. Jesuraj, who for this story only wanted
to reveal his first name, was given the task of erasing the
ship's previous name, "MV Shere", and painting over in yellow
"MV Amina" on the black-and-red coloured ship.
IRISL has tried to dodge sanctions by changing its flags and
setting up front companies, the U.S. Treasury and the EU have
said.
Still unable to secure any cargo, the Amina's owners ordered
the captain to leave China and on Nov. 18, it set sail for Iran
via the Indian Ocean with its hold empty.
The ship stopped off the Sri Lankan coast in early December
to wait for Iranian soldiers to join it from another cargo ship.
The soldiers were needed to give protection to the vessel before
it ventured into the Arabian sea, where Somali pirates lurk to
capture cargo ships and hold crews hostage.
The ship waited for the soldiers 11.3 nautical miles (21 km)
off the port of Galle.
But on the morning of Dec. 14, instead of a boat carrying
Iranian soldiers, the crew members on duty spotted a large Sri
Lankan navy ship speeding towards them. On it were officials of
the Colombo High Court, who boarded the ship to announce its
arrest and stuck two notices on the boat. They were acting on a
court order obtained by DVB Bank for unpaid loans.
"The notice said that the ship, which was mortgaged to a
German bank, was arrested because of a default," said Nalla. "It
also said that the ship would be sold in two weeks if the
payment wasn't made,"
The Sri Lankan authorities confiscated the crewmen's'
passports and service documents, a fact that, according to
Sahota, the captain initially tried to conceal from the Indians.
That is when the Indians panicked. They were worried that
the Iranians would attempt to break the arrest and escape home,
and they were scared that, once in Iran, they could face arrest
or worse for disobeying their captain's orders.
ESCAPE
One evening after the ship's arrest, the captain asked the
Iranian crew members to try the engine, a normal check ahead of
setting sail, which unnerved the Indians.
Ignoring the Indians' protests, the captain then gave orders
to weigh anchor. But the eight Indians rushed to prevent the 16
Iranians from doing so and threatened to drop the second anchor
if the captain tried to move into international waters.
Soon after the ship was arrested, Jesuraj's blood pressure
started rising and he developed chest pains. But the captain
refused to let him go ashore to get medical help, he said.
Amid simmering tensions, the Indians made frantic calls from
their mobile phones to friends and relatives, asking them to get
the Indian government to intervene.
"It was like hell and we were tense all the time," said
Nalla, who said he always moved around the ship with two fellow
Indian sailors for protection.
Eventually, after the Times of India newspaper and TV news
channels aired their phone conversations pleading for help, the
Indian embassy in Sri Lanka contacted them. Their passports were
released, and pressure was put on the captain to let them go.
Not long after they had left, the Sri Lankan navy fired
warning shots to prevent the Amina from leaving, but a week
later the Iranians tried again and the ship headed out to sea.
The Amina subsequently vanished from tracking systems off
India's southwest coast. But then, last Friday, tracking data
showed that it had arrived back in Bandar Abbas, dropping anchor
near two of the other ships that DVB Bank has tried to seize.
(Writing by Matthias Williams; Additional reporting by Shihar
Azeez in COLOMBO, Vivek Prakash in MUMBAI, Jonathan Saul in
LONDON and Randy Fabi in SINGAPORE; Editing by John Chalmers and
Raju Gopalakrishnan)