NEW DELHI, Sept 7 Iran has released an Indian
crude oil tanker that was detained last month over pollution
concerns, an Indian shipping official said on Saturday, ending a
dispute between the countries that have historically had strong
trade ties.
The tanker, Desh Shanti, carrying 140,000 tonnes of Iraqi
crude, sailed on Friday night India time, said Captain Sunil
Thapar, the director of bulk carriers and tankers at state-run
Shipping Corp of India.
"She sailed last night at 2354 hrs after being finally
released from detention," Thapar told Reuters, declining to say
if any pollution damage claims were made.
The tanker is owned by the SCI and was carrying crude oil
for Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd.
Iraq was India's biggest supplier of crude in June, pipping
Saudi Arabia for the top slot with exports of 606,000 barrels
per day. Exports from Iran, which used to be India's
second-biggest supplier, have dwindled because of Western
sanctions.
India, Asia's third-largest economy, relies on imports for
80 percent of its crude consumption, and over 60 percent of its
supplies come from Gulf countries.
Tensions between Iran and Iraq have always been high,
spilling into outright war during the 1980s, but they are now
focused on the battle for market share as Iran struggles with
the impact of Western sanctions on its sales.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Ron Popeski)