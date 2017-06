NEW DELHI Feb 28 India is considering various options, including sovereign guarantees, to Indian shipping lines for carrying crude oil from Iran, Shipping Secretary K Mohandas said on Tuesday.

Indian shipping firms will find it difficult to obtain replacement insurance coverage to continue importing Iranian crude oil after new European Union sanctions come into effect, industry sources said last week. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)