NEW DELHI, June 29 India has extended approval
to two Iranian insurers to cover container and tanker vessels
calling at Indian ports by a year to June 25, a government
notification said, in a move that will aid oil imports from
Tehran.
The previous six-month extension to Kish P&I Club and Qeshm
International Trust Alliance P&I, formerly known as Qita P&I
Club, lapsed on June 26.
The extension will help India receive its crude imports from
Tehran in Iranian vessels, while exports of non-oil commodities
and industrial goods are largely handled by vessels operated by
Hafez Darya Arya Shipping Co.
India, the world's fourth-biggest oil consumer and Iran's
top client after China, shipped in 66 percent more oil from
Tehran in May from a year ago.
European Union sanctions against Iran from July 1, 2012, bar
members of Europe-based International Group (IG) of Protection
and Indemnity (P&I) - which account for the majority of cover
for the tanker market - from insuring Iranian oil and other
shipments, leading to the emergence of new, untested insurance
providers.
Iran, the United States, Russia, China, France, Britain and
Germany are trying to end a more than 12-year standoff over
Tehran's nuclear programme by striking an agreement to halt
Iranian nuclear work in return for sanctions relief.
The West says Iran is seeking to build weapons but Iran says
its nuclear programme is to produce power.
Negotiators from all sides are gathering in Vienna in the
hopes of striking a deal by a self-imposed deadline of Tuesday.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma, editing by David Evans)