NEW DELHI The Indian National Shipowners Association (INSA) has asked the European Union (EU) to allow its P&I club to continue providing insurance cover for voyages to Iran, its chief executive said on Friday, as tighter western sanctions start to hit oil trade.

"We have written to the EU that P&I cover should continue for the Indian vessels," Anil Devli told Reuters.

He said India also needed the cover as it is a party to conventions on pollution claims under International Maritime Organisation and the United Nations.

Not providing the insurance cover would prejudice these conventions, Devli said.

Indian shipping lines are already in talks with local insurance firms to seek alternative cover for voyages to Iran.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)