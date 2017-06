SINGAPORE, April 13 India sold some 250,000 tonnes of soymeal to Iran in recent weeks, helping to boost prices to record highs of $505-$510 a tonne, free-on-board, traders said on Friday.

Indian exporters are negotiating more deals and there are expectations that 200,000 to 250,000 tonnes more soymeal contracts will be signed in coming weeks.

"Indian meal is now out of reach for most buyers in Asia because of the Iranian demand," said one Singapore-based trader. "Indian soymeal is more expensive on FoB basis than what is costs to get Argentine meal delivered into Asia."

