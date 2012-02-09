MUMBAI Feb 9 India's tea exports to Iran
fell by a third to about 11 million kilogrammes in 2011, an
Indian industry official said on Thursday, as Western sanctions
against the Islamic Republic make it tougher to settle trade
payments.
Azam Monem, whole-time director at McLeod Russel India, the
world's largest tea producer, told Reuters that Indian exporters
are expecting a solution after the Iranians agreed to settle
payments using the rupee.
"We are expecting LCs (letter of credit) for tea very soon
in rupees," Monem said, adding that once the payment mechanism
stabilised tea exports to Tehran were likely to rise in 2012.
The tea trade uses the calendar year.
India and Iran are seeking alternative payment mechanisms to
settle their trade after existing conduits have either been
scrapped or become vulnerable in the face of the sanctions aimed
at stifling a suspected nuclear arms programme by Tehran.
As part of the solution, India will make 45 percent of the
payment for its oil from Iran in rupees, which Tehran will use
to pay for imports from its second-biggest crude customer, the
Islamic Republic's envoy to New Delhi Seyed Mehdi Nabizadeh said
this week.
Iran's tea purchases from India, the world's second biggest
producer, began falling after India's central bank ended a
long-standing payments mechanism the two countries had used to
settle trade under U.S. pressure in December 2010.
In 2010, India sold 15.24 million kg of tea to Iran worth
$52.5 million, said an official at the state-run Tea Board.
"Iran's inventory is depleted due to lower imports in 2011
... As payment mechanism is coming back on track, I am expecting
its imports to rise over 15 million kgs in 2012," Monem said.
Iran, a major tea drinking country, usually buys premium
orthodox tea from India.
Tea exports from India fell 3.4 percent from a year earlier
to 186.7 million kg in 2011, the state-run Tea Board said in a
statement late Wednesday.
($1= 49.5 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)