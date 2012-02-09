MUMBAI Feb 9 India's tea exports to Iran fell by a third to about 11 million kilogrammes in 2011, an Indian industry official said on Thursday, as Western sanctions against the Islamic Republic make it tougher to settle trade payments.

Azam Monem, whole-time director at McLeod Russel India, the world's largest tea producer, told Reuters that Indian exporters are expecting a solution after the Iranians agreed to settle payments using the rupee.

"We are expecting LCs (letter of credit) for tea very soon in rupees," Monem said, adding that once the payment mechanism stabilised tea exports to Tehran were likely to rise in 2012.

The tea trade uses the calendar year.

India and Iran are seeking alternative payment mechanisms to settle their trade after existing conduits have either been scrapped or become vulnerable in the face of the sanctions aimed at stifling a suspected nuclear arms programme by Tehran.

As part of the solution, India will make 45 percent of the payment for its oil from Iran in rupees, which Tehran will use to pay for imports from its second-biggest crude customer, the Islamic Republic's envoy to New Delhi Seyed Mehdi Nabizadeh said this week.

Iran's tea purchases from India, the world's second biggest producer, began falling after India's central bank ended a long-standing payments mechanism the two countries had used to settle trade under U.S. pressure in December 2010.

In 2010, India sold 15.24 million kg of tea to Iran worth $52.5 million, said an official at the state-run Tea Board.

"Iran's inventory is depleted due to lower imports in 2011 ... As payment mechanism is coming back on track, I am expecting its imports to rise over 15 million kgs in 2012," Monem said.

Iran, a major tea drinking country, usually buys premium orthodox tea from India.

Tea exports from India fell 3.4 percent from a year earlier to 186.7 million kg in 2011, the state-run Tea Board said in a statement late Wednesday. ($1= 49.5 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)