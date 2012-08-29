MUMBAI Aug 29 India is likely to export 15
million kg of tea to Iran in 2012, about a third more than a
year ago as a new payment mechanism that skirts Western
financial sanctions boosts trade, the managing director of the
second-biggest producing firm said.
India is the world's second-largest tea producer and
fourth-largest exporter. Iran buys about 8 percent of its annual
exports, and most of its purchases are premium, or "orthodox,"
grades.
"We expect Iran to take around 15 million kg this year,"
Deepak Atal, managing director of Amalgamated Plantations, told
Reuters in an interview on Wednesday. "Things are much better
than last year on the Iran front."
"The payment mechanism which was put in place is working
well," he added.
Last year, Iran bought 11 million kg of Indian tea, 28
percent less than the previous year, after India's central bank,
under pressure from the United States, ended a clearing
mechanism used to settle trades. India is a major trading
partner of Iran and its second-biggest buyer of crude after
China.
To avoid the sanctions which are aimed at cutting funding
for Iran's nuclear programme, India now pays for 45 percent of
its oil purchases using its local currency the rupee and Iran
can also use rupees to pay for its purchases from India.
EXPORTS, OUTPUT TO SLIP
Despite the increased sales to Iran, India's overall exports
of tea, comprising orthodox, crush-tear-curl and dust varieties,
are set to fall as production declines, Atal said.
India's 2012 tea production is expected to ease 1.5 percent
to 973 million kg from a record 988.3 million kg in 2011 as
drought affected output in the first six months of the year, he
added.
"Exports will be lower than last year," Atal said, without
specifying a figure. "Fundamentally exports should have been
strong due to the weak rupee, but that is unlikely to happen
because of pressure on the domestic supply side."
India exported 186.7 million kg of tea in 2011.
Lower output has boosted domestic tea prices by about 25
rupees a kg from a year ago. Atal said he expected prices to
ease in the next two to three months but end the year at a
premium.
"There will be some correction in prices in the next
two-three months as these are the highest producing months, but
again prices will pick up at the end of the year," he said.
"We will see average prices 15-18 rupees higher than last
year."
Violence in the top tea producing state of Assam has yet to
disrupt supplies from the region, but it is a concern, Atal
said. "If things are not resolved early, then there might be an
effect on exports and prices," he added.
