NEW DELHI India has lifted a ban on trade of specified items with Iran after some western sanctions against the Persian Gulf nation were lifted earlier this year, the government said in a notification on Wednesday.

"Direct or indirect export to Iran or import from Iran is now permitted subject to UN Security Council Resolution... and IAEA specified documents," the notification added.

