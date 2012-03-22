* Rupee payment mechanism yet to take off
* No concrete export targets fixed during visit
* Separate deals in dollars for sugar, soymeal
By Ratnajyoti Dutta and Mayank Bhardwaj
NEW DELHI, March 22 A delegation of Indian
traders to sanctions-hit Iran has failed to clinch any deals,
raising questions over the viability of a new mechanism to pay
for 45 percent of oil imports in rupees and increase exports to
redress the trade imbalance.
The team, led by a senior trade ministry official, came back
empty-handed from a four-day visit last week which had aimed to
strike deals on an array of commodities, including wheat.
Foodstuffs are not included in western sanctions which aim
to curb Iran's contentious nuclear programme.
"They have come back satisfied that there is a considerable
scope for expanding exports. But as of now there is no concrete
document which has emerged or a concrete target," Ranjan Mathai,
India's foreign secretary, told reporters.
In the meantime, Indian traders sold 60,000 tonnes of sugar
and up to 150,000 tonnes of soymeal to Iran -- in dollars,
through Dubai-based middlemen.
Two traders, who were in the delegation and did not wish to
be identified, said there were some doubts about the new payment
mechanism when Iran still owes about $3 billion, blocked by
sanctions aimed at curbing Tehran's nuclear programme.
"Some of the Indian exporters have burnt their fingers
because their payments have been stuck. Naturally, people are a
little skeptical and it will take some time to get used to the
new mechanism," said one of the traders.
India's oil refiners are expected to start handing over
rupees from April when the government will lift a hefty local
tax on such payments.
At the same time, they are planning to cut crude imports
from Iran, India's No. 2 supplier, by over 20 percent --
ostensibly to diversify but in line with reductions which have
secured Japan a waiver from sanctions.
India is Iran's second-biggest oil client after China and
Tehran used to supply about 12 percent of the south Asian
country's needs, worth about $11 billion a year. Exports are
about $2.7 billion annually.
"No export deal took place during the visit to Iran," said
Vijay Setia, president of the Rice Exporters' Association of
India. Setia was a part of the delegation.
WHEAT INTEREST?
There were enquiries for about 600,000 tonnes of wheat and
some raw sugar, said Rafeeq Ahmed, president of the Federation
of Exporters' Association of India. His organisation is a
quasi-government body set up by the trade ministry.
India, the world's second-biggest producer of wheat, is
well-placed to meet Iran's demand, which constitutes about six
percent of the global surplus of about 10 million tonnes.
Iran has been shopping for wheat at a frantic pace, ordering
a large part of its expected yearly requirement in a little over
one month and paying a premium in non-dollar currencies to work
around toughened Western sanctions and avoid social unrest.
It bought around two million metric tonnes just last month
from Russia, Germany, Canada, Brazil and Australia.
With western sanctions choking traditional dollar and euro
conduits, Iranian buyers are channeling import payments through
unofficial routes involving several layers of middlemen based in
Dubai.
Rice exporters from India, Iran's top supplier of the grain,
have used the same route but some buyers in the Islamic nation
have still defaulted on payments.
Ahmed said the Indian delegation saw export possibilities in
grains, sugar, steel, pharmaceutical, automobile parts,
cosmetics, diagnostics and surgical equipment, and textile
machineries.
"Iran is also looking for joint ventures in mining, hydro
and railways with India," he added.
(Additional reporting by Frank Jack Daniel and Nidhi Verma;
Editing by Jo Winterbottom)