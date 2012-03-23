(Repeats story issued late on Thursday)

* Rupee payment mechanism yet to take off

* No concrete export targets fixed during visit

* Separate deals in dollars for sugar, soymeal

By Ratnajyoti Dutta and Mayank Bhardwaj

NEW DELHI, March 22 A delegation of Indian traders to sanctions-hit Iran has failed to clinch any deals, raising questions over the viability of a new mechanism to pay for 45 percent of oil imports in rupees and increase exports to redress the trade imbalance.

The team, led by a senior trade ministry official, came back empty-handed from a four-day visit last week which had aimed to strike deals on an array of commodities, including wheat.

Foodstuffs are not included in western sanctions which aim to curb Iran's contentious nuclear programme.

"They have come back satisfied that there is a considerable scope for expanding exports. But as of now there is no concrete document which has emerged or a concrete target," Ranjan Mathai, India's foreign secretary, told reporters.

In the meantime, Indian traders sold 60,000 tonnes of sugar and up to 150,000 tonnes of soymeal to Iran -- in dollars, through Dubai-based middlemen.

Two traders, who were in the delegation and did not wish to be identified, said there were some doubts about the new payment mechanism when Iran still owes about $3 billion, blocked by sanctions aimed at curbing Tehran's nuclear programme.

"Some of the Indian exporters have burnt their fingers because their payments have been stuck. Naturally, people are a little skeptical and it will take some time to get used to the new mechanism," said one of the traders.

India's oil refiners are expected to start handing over rupees from April when the government will lift a hefty local tax on such payments.

At the same time, they are planning to cut crude imports from Iran, India's No. 2 supplier, by over 20 percent -- ostensibly to diversify but in line with reductions which have secured Japan a waiver from sanctions.

India is Iran's second-biggest oil client after China and Tehran used to supply about 12 percent of the south Asian country's needs, worth about $11 billion a year. Exports are about $2.7 billion annually.

"No export deal took place during the visit to Iran," said Vijay Setia, president of the Rice Exporters' Association of India. Setia was a part of the delegation.

WHEAT INTEREST?

There were enquiries for about 600,000 tonnes of wheat and some raw sugar, said Rafeeq Ahmed, president of the Federation of Exporters' Association of India. His organisation is a quasi-government body set up by the trade ministry.

India, the world's second-biggest producer of wheat, is well-placed to meet Iran's demand, which constitutes about six percent of the global surplus of about 10 million tonnes.

Iran has been shopping for wheat at a frantic pace, ordering a large part of its expected yearly requirement in a little over one month and paying a premium in non-dollar currencies to work around toughened Western sanctions and avoid social unrest.

It bought around two million metric tonnes just last month from Russia, Germany, Canada, Brazil and Australia.

With western sanctions choking traditional dollar and euro conduits, Iranian buyers are channeling import payments through unofficial routes involving several layers of middlemen based in Dubai.

Rice exporters from India, Iran's top supplier of the grain, have used the same route but some buyers in the Islamic nation have still defaulted on payments.

Ahmed said the Indian delegation saw export possibilities in grains, sugar, steel, pharmaceutical, automobile parts, cosmetics, diagnostics and surgical equipment, and textile machineries.

"Iran is also looking for joint ventures in mining, hydro and railways with India," he added.

(Additional reporting by Frank Jack Daniel and Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)